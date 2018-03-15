Weekend events in Toronto March 16-18 2018
Events in Toronto this weekend show that while the green beer-themed parties may be raging, there's still plenty of other things to do over the next three days.
INK Events
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto.
10 things to do in Toronto today
15 things to do in Toronto this week
The top 5 free events in Toronto this week