weekend events toronto

Weekend events in Toronto March 16-18 2018

Events in Toronto this weekend show that while the green beer-themed parties may be raging, there's still plenty of other things to do over the next three days.

  • Top Picks
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Comicon
      March 16-18
      Comicon
      Prepare to see a lot more cosplay characters around Toronto as Comicon kicks off featuring the best in all things comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming.
      Metro Toronto Convention Centre
    • Miranda Sings
      March 16
      Miranda Sings
      Netflix's Haters Back Off! star Miranda Sings is in Toronto to perform as part of her You're Welcome tour.
      Massey Hall
  • Markets and pop-ups
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
  • Parties
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
  • Music
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
  • Film
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Learning to See
      March 16-21
      Learning to See
      Macro photographer Robert Oelman's The World of Insects takes you on a journey through rainforests showing some of the world's most exotic insects.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    • Liquid Sky
      March 16
      Liquid Sky
      Slava Tsukerman’s 1982 classic avant-garde science fiction film follows Margaret and Jimmy through a dark and strange adventure with tiny, invisible aliens.
      The Royal Cinema
    • Leprechaun
      March 17
      Leprechaun
      Drunken Cinema is back at it for another year of St. Patty's Day thrills and chills with a screening of the cult horror flick Leprechaun.
      Revue Cinema
  • Ongoing events
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
