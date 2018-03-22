10 things to do in Toronto today
Events in Toronto today will see Metric in their own concert documentary while a Robert Knight exhibit showcases even more rock stars. Meanwhile, World Water Day gets a free film festival.
Rod Stewart
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto.
The top 10 events in Toronto this spring
10 free things to do in Toronto this spring
15 things to do in Toronto this week
The top 5 free events in Toronto this week