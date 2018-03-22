Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
events toronto

10 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto today will see Metric in their own concert documentary while a Robert Knight exhibit showcases even more rock stars. Meanwhile, World Water Day gets a free film festival.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Dreams So Real
      March 22
      Dreams So Real
      The premiere of this concert documentary focuses on Toronto's own Metric, featuring performances from their year-long sold-out world tour.
      TIFF Bell Lightbox
    • Water Docs Film Festival
      March 22
      Water Docs Film Festival
      It's World Water Day and Hot Docs is screenings water documentaries for free, followed by a discussion.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    • Born in Flames
      March 22
      Born in Flames
      In celebration of Black cinema and its icons, Black Gold is screening Lizzie Borden's Born in Flames with the director on hand for a Skype q&a.
      The Royal Cinema
    • Robert Knight
      March 22
      Robert Knight
      An exhibition of photographer works by Robert Knight that span several decades and chronicle many important moments in rock and rolI history.
      Liss Gallery
    • Brasstracks
      March 22
      Brasstracks
      New York future bass band Brasstracks is dropping by Toronto before continuing on their North American tour.
      Velvet Underground
    • Collaboration of One
      March 22
      Collaboration of One
      Artist Ariana Pickard showcases a group of works that examine and decustructs complex social happenings related to isolation and communication.
      Les Enfants Terribles
    • The Apology
      March 22
      The Apology
      From director Tiffany Hsiung comes a film that follows the journeys of “comfort women” forced into military sexual slavery during World War II.
      Ryerson University School of Image Arts
    • Rod Stewart
      March 22
      Rod Stewart
      The aging and iconic rock star arrives in Toronto today for one of two shows - the other later this summer at the Budweiser Stage with Cindy Lauper.
      Air Canada Centre
    • She Shreds
      March 22
      She Shreds
      Short films and a panel discussion will feature talks from some of the leading women in the sport of skate, wake, and surf.
      Surf the Greats
    • Douglas Coupland
      March 22
      Douglas Coupland
      This is the opening day of "Tsunami", an exhibition of Canadian artist and author Douglas Coupland's works.
      Daniel Faria Gallery
    Lead photo by

    Rod Stewart
Lead photo by

Rod Stewart

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

The top 10 events in Toronto this spring

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 free things to do in Toronto this spring

15 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today