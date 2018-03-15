10 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Events in Toronto today show the start of a new season can mean opening yourself up to the unexpected. Treat yourself to some new-to-you books or check out some of the art happening all over the city.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Toronto Reference Library Book Sale
      March 15-17
      Toronto Reference Library Book Sale
      Get your wheelbarrow ready because the Toronto Reference library is having its annual Book Sale with all funds from books, CD's, and DVD's going to support library programs.
      Toronto Reference Library
    • Our Lady Peace and Matthew Good
      March 15
      Our Lady Peace and Matthew Good
      Canada's own 90s alt-rockers Our Lady Peace and Matthew Good are in Toronto for two nights as part of their nation-wide tour.
      Massey Hall
    • Our Beautiful City
      March 15
      Our Beautiful City
      Our Beautiful City is a series that opens conversation on urbanism and the future of Toronto, beginning with a screening of The Battle for Brooklyn and followed by a Q&A with City Councillor Joe Cressy.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    • Eyeblink
      March 15
      Eyeblink
      If you haven't seen the Yoko Ono exhibit yet this is as good a night as any to do it with performance art and a mini-retrospective of seven shorts.
      Gardiner Museum
    • K.Flay
      March 15
      K.Flay
      American singer, rapper, rocker, and multi-instrumentalist K.Flay is bringing her many talents to the Toronto stage as part of her Every Where Is Some Where tour.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • A Place For Wholesome Amusement
      March 15
      A Place For Wholesome Amusement
      This is the official reception for the neon light installation by Toronto-based and Beijing-born artist Shellie Zhang which reimagines marquee signage found in cultural institutions.
      Makom
    • Chasing the Path
      March 15-17
      Chasing the Path
      This 60-minute quartet investigates the beauty and pain of memory, exploring personal experience of loss and asking how we move into the present while still feeling pain from the past.
      Fleck Dance Theatre
    • A Cape Winelands Experience
      March 15-28
      A Cape Winelands Experience
      Self-taught photographic artist Ray Pearson's work spans several decades and explores his profound love for art, his solitary life, and his many travels around the globe.
      The Black Cat
    • Intergenerational Trauma
      March 15
      Intergenerational Trauma
      Artist Noah Brown's first solo exhibition looks to teach his communities the historical significance behind the psychological state through different forms of visual art.
      Project Studios
    • Vino and Vinyasa
      March 15
      Vino and Vinyasa
      A night of yoga, meditation, roundtable conversations, and wine tasting, this event looks to teach how to cultivate a conscious lifestyle beyond the yoga mat.
      Love Child Social
Lead photo by @torontolibrary

