Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
easter weekend toronto

Easter Weekend events in Toronto for 2018

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto this weekend give you lots of days to enjoy the long weekend. There's lots of music, parties, and even a bizarre bazaar.

Lead photo by

@jollibee

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

Easter Weekend events in Toronto for 2018

The top 10 events in Toronto this April

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 free things to do in Toronto this April

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

The top 5 street festivals in Toronto this spring

15 things to do in Toronto this week