toronto events this week

12 things to do in Toronto this week

Events in Toronto this week include the best Canadian films of 2017 landing on the big screen at TIFF, the first of the Bentway skate parties under the Gardiner, and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield returning to the local stage. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Trampoline Hall
      January 8
      Trampoline Hall
      This casual lecture series lets three professional speakers talk about anything but their expertise. This month's topics include brainwashing, mentorship, and African-American Vernacular English.
      Garrison
    • Mega Ramen Challenge
      January 9
      Mega Ramen Challenge
      Finish Kinton's seriously whopping bowl of pork belly, creamy chicken, bean sprouts, and thick noodles in under 15 minutes and it's free. Fail, and it's $35.00.
      Kinton Ramen
    • FashionTech Toronto
      January 10
      FashionTech Toronto
      Connect with leaders in the fashion-tech community and learn about industry disruption as well as the most innovative companies and ideas coming out of Toronto.
      Tulip Retail
    • Chris Hadfield's Generator
      January 11
      Chris Hadfield's Generator
      Canadian astronaut and musician Chris Hadfield assembles a team of brilliant thinkers and even better speakers for a variety show blending knowledge, music and comedy.
      Roy Thomson Hall
    • Canada's Top Ten Film Festival
      January 12-21
      Canada's Top Ten Film Festival
      TIFF presents a curated list of the best Canadian cinema of 2017. They're screening critically acclaimed features all week under the excellent hashtag #seethenorth.
      TIFF Bell Lightbox
    • Vintage Prom Toronto
      January 12
      Vintage Prom Toronto
      Toronto's biggest vintage dance party returns to the Great Hall so you can re-live or re-do your prom. This year's theme celebrates Hollywood style between the 1920s and 1950s.
      The Great Hall
    • Azhar Usman
      January 12-13
      Azhar Usman
      Discover why the press has called Azhar Usman's show “one of the most unusual and uplifting cross-cultural experiences you’ll have." Usman has opened for Dave Chappelle 50 times.
      Aga Khan Museum
    • Beats and Bents: Djork and Didicious
      January 12
      Beats and Bents: Djork and Didicious
      This is the first in a weekly series of alternative skating parties kicks off at the Bentway this Friday, with Djork and Didicious spinning the best hip-hop and R&B tracks out there all night.
      The Bentway
    • Friday Night Jazz
      January 12 - December 14
      Friday Night Jazz
      For the uninitiated, Friday Night Jazz is a monthly, underwater themed jazz party that goes down at Ripley's Aquarium. Live bands, cash bars, and incredible views make this a party to put on your radar.
      Ripley's Aquarium of Canada
    • SHADE One Year Anniversary
      January 13
      SHADE One Year Anniversary
      SHADE is a live stand up comedy show celebrating comedians of colour, comedians from the lgbtq+ community, and comedians who identify as women. This week's show marks the one year anniversary.
      The Royal
    • Cherry Bomb's DJ Skate Night
      January 13
      Cherry Bomb's DJ Skate Night
      Cherry Bomb, Toronto's hottest and best-loved monthly women's/queer party, brings a diverse, high-voltage set of house, funk, hip hop, UK funky, reggae, electro, tech and other dance floor burners all mixed, mashed and played with love.
      Harbourfront Centre
    • Monster Jam
      January 14
      Monster Jam
      Probably the most action-packed way to spend your Sunday, Monster Jam pulls into Toronto, bringing adrenaline-charged entertainment to the Rogers Centre.
      Rogers Centre
    Lead photo by

    Chris Hadfield
