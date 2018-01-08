12 things to do in Toronto this week

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Events in Toronto this week include the best Canadian films of 2017 landing on the big screen at TIFF, the first of the Bentway skate parties under the Gardiner, and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield returning to the local stage.
For the uninitiated, Friday Night Jazz is a monthly, underwater themed jazz party that goes down at Ripley's Aquarium. Live bands, cash bars, and incredible views make this a party to put on your radar.
Cherry Bomb, Toronto's hottest and best-loved monthly women's/queer party, brings a diverse, high-voltage set of house, funk, hip hop, UK funky, reggae, electro, tech and other dance floor burners all mixed, mashed and played with love.