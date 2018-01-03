Radar
Corey Van Den Hoogenband
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto events today

8 things to do in Toronto today

Events in Toronto today will let you pay tribute to a hockey great, give you a sneak peek at the future of theatre, and let you experience stand-up comedy like you've never seen it before. You can also walk through 40 years of Toronto music history. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Next Stage Festival
      January 3-14
      Next Stage Festival
      The future of theatre takes the stage at this premiere winter event put on by the folks behind the Fringe Festival. Two options tonight are The Harold Experience, Leila Live, and JONNO.
      Factory Theatre
    • Toronto's Musical Undergrounds
      January 3-6
      Toronto's Musical Undergrounds
      An all-ages, pay-what-you-can exhibition opens up inside the Gladstone Hotel, offering a multi-room visual tour of Toronto's alt-music history and subcultures from the 1970s until now.
      Gladstone Hotel
    • Johnny Bower Tribute
      January 3
      Johnny Bower Tribute
      The Toronto Maple Leafs will play tribute to team icon Johnny Bower with a celebration of his life today at the ACC. It'll feature a series of speakers and performances.Doors open at 2 p.m. to the arena on what is now Johnny Bower Day in Toronto.
      Air Canada Centre
    • The Great Comedian Baking Show
      January 3
      The Great Comedian Baking Show
      The Festival of New Formats tries something completely new tonight, spicing up typical stand-up by making the acts bake on stage, too. A winner will be crowned on both comedic and baking talents.
      Comedy Bar
    • Shen Yun
      January 3-28
      Shen Yun
      The globally touring Chinese dance sensation returns to Toronto as of tonight. Witness pure stage magic as ethnic dances, dazzling costumes, colour and energy consume the Four Seasons.
      Four Seasons Centre
    • Magnificent 70mm
      January 3
      Magnificent 70mm
      Some films are just meant to be seen on the big screen. That's why TIFF is screening visual classics including Dunkirk, The Thing, and the Wild Bunch tonight on glorious 70mm film.
      TIFF
    • Wax & Wane
      January 3-27
      Wax & Wane
      Twist has a new exhibition spotlighting hot and cold wax paintings by local artists. It's one of the first new galleries of the year and worth visiting if your New Year's Resolution was to get in touch with the arts.
      Twist Gallery
    • Intro to Knife Throwing League
      January 3
      Intro to Knife Throwing League
      You can easily scratch off your New Year's Resolution to "try something new" with this event, an introduction to competitive knife throwing hosted by experts of the trade.
      TKTO (Toronto Knife Throwing)
    Toronto Maple Leafs
