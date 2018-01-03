8 things to do in Toronto today

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Events in Toronto today will let you pay tribute to a hockey great, give you a sneak peek at the future of theatre, and let you experience stand-up comedy like you've never seen it before. You can also walk through 40 years of Toronto music history.
The Toronto Maple Leafs will play tribute to team icon Johnny Bower with a celebration of his life today at the ACC. It'll feature a series of speakers and performances.Doors open at 2 p.m. to the arena on what is now Johnny Bower Day in Toronto.
Twist has a new exhibition spotlighting hot and cold wax paintings by local artists. It's one of the first new galleries of the year and worth visiting if your New Year's Resolution was to get in touch with the arts.