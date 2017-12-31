The 10 biggest New Year's Eve parties in Toronto this year
New Year's Eve parties in Toronto come in all shapes and sizes but for those looking for the biggest crowds or the most entertainment for the buck it's tough to beat the parties on this list.
Hannah Jor at UNIUN
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto.
The top 10 events in Toronto this January
The top 18 New Year's Eve parties in Toronto by neighbourhood
10 free events on New Year's Eve in Toronto
Weekend events in Toronto December 29-31 2017
10 things to do in Toronto today
10 free things to do in Toronto this January
6 things to do in Toronto today