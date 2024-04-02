Music
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Fans freaking out after Billie Eilish teases new music on billboards in Toronto

Calling all Billie Eilish stans! If you've been secretly dreaming for the "Ocean Eyes" singer to drop a new album, you might be in luck. 

On Tuesday morning, fans in Toronto began to notice billboards in Yonge-Dundas Square featuring the 22-year-old songwriter's recognizable "Blohsh" symbol, which is regularly featured in her merchandise line. 

With lyrics like "She's the headlights, I'm the deer," and "I try to live in black and white, but I'm so blue," fans understandably began to freak out after realizing the possibility of a new album was on the horizon. 

The nine-time Grammy Award winner hasn't released an album in nearly three years since the release of Happier Than Ever, and hasn't performed in Toronto since June 2019 as part of her When We Fall Asleep Tour.

The "Bury a Friend" singer basically confirmed all speculations that a new era was coming after she changed her social media account pictures to a solid blue colour — the exact same shade featured on the mystifying billboards.  

"Billie announcing her next era in Toronto is literally so iconic what the hell," one fan wrote. "Crying happy tears right now," another person said

Similar billboards have also been spotted this week in London, Manchester, and Los Angeles.

Lead photo by

Ben Houdijk/@alljusthesame
