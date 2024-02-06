Canada's last Sam the Record Man could close and bring about end of brand

Even though Toronto's famous Sam the Record Man on Yonge Street closed down long ago, the chain's legacy has lived on through one dogged outpost that has endured through the years in Belleville, Ontario.

But, it seems that this final location of the iconic Canadian record retailer may soon be on the way out, too.

Fans who thought the brand was completely defunct after its 2001 bankruptcy, the resulting closure of its corporate stores, and the T.O. flagship's eventual end in 2007 may not have been aware that there was still one franchise continuing on in Belleville's Quinte Mall.

It has been the only Sam the Record Man standing since the second-last shop, in Sarnia, closed more than a decade ago.

Unfortunately, owners of the shopping centre storefront just revealed on Monday evening that they are retiring after many decades in the biz.

"After 45 years the owners have decided to retire," reads a short and sudden post on the store's official Facebook page. "Drop by and join us in the coming weeks as we hold our retirement sale. Stay tuned for further details."

While the tone of the announcement seemed upbeat, dozens of people flocked to the comments to lament what they presume to be the end of Sam the Record Man.

"Bittersweet news. I am sad that the last Sam the Record Man store is closing, however, I am glad the reason is retirement. Thank you for keeping Sam alive all these years after the other stores closed," one person wrote.

"Too bad employees couldn't take over the store. Sad to see the last of Sam's closing," another added.

A few prudently questioned, though, if this new development really guarantees that the store will be shuttering — and, according to Quinte News, there is indeed still hope.

Owners told the local outlet on Tuesday that they plan to "explore options" to keep the beloved store open after they step down, though it is unclear how likely it is that they will find a successor to take over.

Evolving over the years, the last Sam the Record Man location calls itself "an entertainment destination" with an extensive selection of DVDs, CDs, collectibles and games.

"Sam's service and selection will not be beat. If we do not have what you are looking for we will special order it for you at no additional cost," owners write.