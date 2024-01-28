The coolest outdoor dance party in the world is coming to Toronto this Spring

Lace up your dancing shoes, Toronto -- the coolest outdoor concert in the world is coming back to this city this summer, and presale starts very soon.

Boiler Room, known not only for their wildly popular live DJ sets but also for their web broadcasts of said shows, is coming back to Toronto after a hugely successful event last summer to highlight some of their most celebrated talent.

This year, the show will descent on Toronto on June 1 with "a multi-stage, day-to-night outdoor function," according to Boiler Room's Instagram post confirming the return to Toronto.

The venue for this year's event has yet to be announced, but last year, the beats took over Woodbine Park in the Beaches with three separate stages for a wild day of dancing and debauchery.

Presale for the Toronto leg of the Boiler Room world tour begins on Wednesday, Jan. 31, and you can sign up for presale access through their website.

Toronto is the only Canadian stop on the 2024 Boiler Room world tour, which also has stops in the U.S.A., South America, Asia, Europe and Australia.