Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Music community reacts after Toronto rock legend Robbie Robertson dies at 80

Guitarist, singer-songwriter, and Toronto-born classic rock icon, Robbie Robertson, has passed away at the age of 80.

Robertson, who was the leader of the legendary Canadian-American folk-rock outfit The Band, and worked closely with Bob Dylan throughout his illustrious career, passed away surrounded by loved ones, according to a statement from his manager of over three decades.

Robertson's manager, Jared Levine, announced that Robertson "was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine's partner Kenny."

"He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel, and Seraphina."

The statement goes on to say that shortly before his passing away in Los Angeles from an unspecified prolonged illness, "Robbie Robertson recently completed his fourteenth film music project with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese [on] 'Killers of the Flower Moon.'"

"In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support the building of their new cultural center."

The announcement of Robertson's passing has been met with shock and an outpouring of support from the music community and fans around the world.

Though most fans will remember Robertson for his contributions to rock and roll history, others are remembering him for his sense of humour, like one mega-burn of a comment the musician made on Twitter (since rebranded as X) in 2017.

Robertson had just turned 80 on July 7.

Art Babych/Shutterstock
