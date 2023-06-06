Music
Daniel Chai, Daily Hive
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tool scotiabank toronto

Iconic rock band Tool is coming to play Scotiabank Arena in Toronto this fall

Music
Daniel Chai, Daily Hive
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

One of the biggest names in progressive rock is coming to Canada for the first time in four years, and Toronto fans can see the band this fall.

Tool has announced concerts at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 21 as part of its latest North American tour.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 9 at 10 am. Other Canadian dates include Montreal, Edmonton, and Vancouver.


Since its inception in 1990, Tool has released a number of multi-platinum albums and critically-acclaimed albums, including Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001), 10,000 Days (2006), and Fear Inoculum (2019).

The Los Angeles-based group, comprised of Maynard James Keenan, Adam Jones, Danny Carey, and Justin Chancellor, has won four Grammy Awards throughout their extensive career. They have also influenced many other prog-rock and modern metal bands along the way.

Tool

When: November 20 and 21, 2023
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Scotiabank Arena — 40 Bay Street, Toronto
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

Lead photo by

Travis Shinn/Live Nation
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

10 must-attend concerts at NXNE 2023 in Toronto

Iconic rock band Tool is coming to play Scotiabank Arena in Toronto this fall

Win tickets to The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains

People can relate after Drake's credit card was declined during a livestream

The Weeknd gets dragged for his role in The Idol on HBO

The Toronto Jazz Festival is shutting down streets for more than 100 free concerts

Win tickets to the RBCxMusic Concert Series featuring Black Eyed Peas

You can listen to a symphony in the gardens at Casa Loma every week this summer