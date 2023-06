Iconic rock band Tool is coming to play Scotiabank Arena in Toronto this fall

One of the biggest names in progressive rock is coming to Canada for the first time in four years, and Toronto fans can see the band this fall.



Tool has announced concerts at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 21 as part of its latest North American tour.



Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 9 at 10 am. Other Canadian dates include Montreal, Edmonton, and Vancouver.



Since its inception in 1990, Tool has released a number of multi-platinum albums and critically-acclaimed albums, including Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001), 10,000 Days (2006), and Fear Inoculum (2019).



The Los Angeles-based group, comprised of Maynard James Keenan, Adam Jones, Danny Carey, and Justin Chancellor, has won four Grammy Awards throughout their extensive career. They have also influenced many other prog-rock and modern metal bands along the way.

When: November 20 and 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Arena — 40 Bay Street, Toronto

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.