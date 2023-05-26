Music
drake partynextdoor toronto

PARTYNEXTDOOR brings out Drake during Toronto show and fans lost it

Mississauga R&B artist PARTYNEXTDOOR shocked fans during a free performance in Toronto on Thursday night, bringing out local legend Drake to a delighted packed house at Drizzy's own History venue.

The free show promoting the launch of SiriusXM Canada's new Mixtape: North channel marked the first Toronto appearance by PND in seven years, where he confirmed the upcoming release of his 5th studio album coming this summer.

The performance was hailed as featuring "a line-up of emerging and established Canadian artists." Attendees would only learn on the night of the show that one of those established Canadian artists was local rap royalty in Aubrey "Drake" Graham.

When it came time for PND to perform Recognize — a track featuring Drake on the album version — Drake emerged to a roaring crowd, wearing a vintage 1990s North Toronto Hockey League jersey (iconic to millennials raised in midtown Toronto – myself included).

Drizzy would stay on stage to perform alongside PND on Come and See Me, another track the two recorded together in-studio.


Drake will return to perform in the 6ix with back-to-back sold-out shows planned for October at Scotiabank Arena in support of the rapper's It's All A Blur Tour.

Those shows sparked controversy earlier this spring, when fans were asked to fork over exorbitant prices for tickets.

