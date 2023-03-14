Topless protester rushes stage at Juno Awards and gets told off by Avril Lavigne

A half-naked woman who, for some reason, thought she had the right to interrupt Avril fricking Lavigne on stage at a major Canadian awards show Monday night is the talk of the internet this morning.

The unidentified protester, who had phrases like "Save The Greenbelt" and "LAND BACK" written across her body in what looked like Sharpie, hopped on stage at the 2023 Juno Awards in Edmonton while Lavigne was introducing Indo-Canadian singer, rapper and record producer AP Dhillon.

Wearing pink pants, a pink bandana and little else, the protester strolled around the stage, mugging and posing as Lavigne spoke of Dhillon's success.

A topless woman interrupted Avril Lavigne onstage at The JUNO Awards:



“Get the fuck off, bitch!” #JUNOS pic.twitter.com/XzyCw2Qeft — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 14, 2023

Ever the professional, Lavigne ignored the bold interloper at first. But, as the semi-nude activist paraded around the stage and took focus away from the show, our girl was forced to get sassy, pausing mid-speech to say: "Get the f**k off. Get the f**k off, b***h."

Security eventually escorted the woman away, though it is not clear if she was arrested or charged for anything.

Whatever the case, the weird scene got more eyeballs on the Junos than perhaps ever in the award show's existence.

The so-called "Junos streaker" also got people talking about Ontario's recent Greenbelt land swap — a controversial deal that was revealed to the public months after many choice parcels of (then-protected) land had already been purchased up by developers with close ties to Premier Doug Ford.

Thank you Avril there are more pressing matters at this time than the Greenbelt.



Because middle income doesn't get enough exposure while Disability doesn't even come close to twenty five k a year @fordnation let alone buying an exclusive cottage district where the priority is to… https://t.co/BMruS2P3YF — Isabelle Morgan 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@lightwayves) March 14, 2023

"I support the topless girl. People are talking and nobody got hurt. Avril was a little butthurt but as a former punk girl she should have said, Rock on My Sister Friend. I love the Greenbelt too," commented one Twitter user.

Protest works. Here's details of Doug Ford's plan to develop the greenbelt in Ontario on the BBC news. https://t.co/y1uSadwwaI — Dr. Vicky Forster (@vickyyyf) March 14, 2023

"Don't fcuk with #Avril. But let's be fair, please don't fcuk with the #Greenbelt either," wrote another.

Yeah, but Topless was right: Save the greenbelt. @fordnation



Avril Lavigne tells topless woman to 'get the f--k off' stage at Juno Awards https://t.co/b8fga1sayh — Shaun Proulx (@ShaunProulx) March 14, 2023

Later on in the show, when accepting a TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award, Lavigne joked about the situation, saying: "Now nobody try anything this time or the Canadian's gonna come out of me and I'll f**k a b***h up."

The 38-year-old Napanee native also referenced the moment on Twitter following the awards show in Edmonton.

"Thanks to my amazing fans for voting for the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award. This is my 10th Juno Award and 4th Fan Choice Award. Let's keep rocking and cheers to the next 20 years!" wrote the artist late Monday night on Twitter.

"P.S. - 'Get the fuck off bitch!'"