An all-day electronic music festival is coming to Toronto this summer

Calling all EDM lovers!

Electronic music festival All Day I Dream is officially returning to Toronto, just in time for summer 2023.

The festival will feature British DJ and producer Lee Burridge, who's been credited for his storytelling musical style and helping launch the underground club scene in Hong Kong during the early 90s.

All Day I Dream parties were popularized on a Brooklyn rooftop back in 2011, and have since grown to become an international sensation throughout the years.

The festival kicks off in Austin, Texas, on April 8 before making stops in Dubai, Brazil, Mykonos, and Ibiza.

All Day I Dream will finally land in Toronto on Saturday, July 22, starting at 2 p.m.

Early bird tickets are already sold out, but you can still get your hands on Tier 3, 4, and 5 tickets starting at $60.

Make sure to grab your tickets fast for a day full of infectious grooves and, of course, lots of melodic house and techno music.