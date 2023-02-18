DJ who once felt 'trapped in the suburbs' is making it big in Toronto

Young Teesh, a Toronto-based DJ, has become a household name in the DJ scene. With eight years of spinning in the city, her genre-bending sounds has made her an icon in the club and rave scene.

She has performed at Electric Island and Boiler Room in Toronto as well as made appearances in New York City at Papi Juice and Nowadays.

You may have also seen her face alongside DJ Nino Brown at the Yonge and Dundas Eaton Centre billboard in summer 2022.

Teesh is everywhere.

Behind the set, Teesh's stage presence is energetic and mysterious, every track she spins turns to gold.

I met Teesh at her Queen St. apartment and studio where we chatted about her career, the scene's growth and her style evolution.

RS: How'd you describe your sound?

YT: I'd like to say in a global club sound. I feel like being Black kind of informs so many genres of music already, so I think it just shapes my tastes, and I just play what I like.

RS: What got you into DJing in the first place?

YT: When I first started coming downtown, I was attending a lot of house parties and I had just wanted to DJ for so long. So when I'd go to these parties, I'd DJ off YouTube and I was good, I actually feel like that was just an early way to tell that I had the ability to choose song after song effortlessly. It was just song for song and it would just go on a spiritual level of knowing what’s next.

So, then my friend Prince Josh taught me how to make songs, and our first set was at The Beaver, it was my first set ever.

RS: Rest in peace The Beaver, how was that first time spinning?

YT: This was in 2015 and it was so good. I was so nervous because I didn’t have gear and didn't practice, you know my friend had just taught me and then a few months later I’m here at this space. But it worked out. The rest is a blur, but I feel like I've been awake since that day.

RS: Did you always dream of being a DJ?

YT: I'd hoped to be DJing somewhere, I just wasn’t sure where but I'm glad it's [in Toronto.] I grew up in the Brampton Mississauga area and I felt so trapped in the suburbs and kept thinking "this cannot be it for me." Now I'm literally in downtown close to everything.

You know, the first DJs I saw were girls or people close to my age, and wow I thought, this is here this is a place where DJing can be possible.

RS: I know you spin a lot at Soho House, what’s your relationship with the space?

YT: I've been getting gigs there and at Soho House there's something I could play that I feel like I wouldn’t be caught dead playing somewhere else. I feel like the gigs at [Soho House] have allowed me to be experimental.

I can go in the library and spin, which is fun. Sometimes it's a dinner service and people are really just listening to the music as a rhetorical experience. I can really practise and try new things…it's one of my favourite places to play.

RS: What’s the weirdest thing that's happened to you while DJing?

YT: Having my USB ripped out during my set by a straight guy for sure.

RS: I feel like you’ve spun almost everywhere in the city. What has been your favourite memory here?

YT: The Green Velvet gig at Electric Island two years ago. Because I was super nervous that day, I wasn't sure it was gonna play and I wasn't sure if my outfit was good. I was just doubting everything, but it happened to be one of the best sets of my life.

And DJing Nelly Furtado’s birthday, because what the fuck wow! I remember writing lyrics to her song in a notebook, it felt really full circle.

RS: Who are you the most inspired by when it comes to DJing?

YT: I've always had Bambii and a couple other people that made me think it was possible to DJ, especially with the amount of women DJing. I feel that people that are in places of power are lending a hand to the younger generation and working together.

I just think it's a queer thing, because we are so reliant on community so that those values are just so commonplace here.

RS: Last question, what's the future for Young Teesh?

YT: I'm excited for summer Pride, last Pride was my first and it was so nice that it literally had me crying. It was so nice to see everyone outside. In the streets, in the scaffolding, was making me literally emotional.

I’m also spinning at Common Froot and Bully Magazine’s Precious Cargo Black Future on Feb. 25.