Toronto man shares footage of himself dancing on police cruiser outside Eaton Centre

A 23-year-old Toronto musician has succeeded in getting plenty of attention for his new single this week by posting video footage of himself jumping on a parked police cruiser at Yonge-Dundas Square.

Unfortunately for him, some of that attention has come by way of the Toronto Police Service — and they're not particularly pleased, confirming to blogTO on Wednesday that the stunt was not authorized.

Falvi, who describes himself on Instagram as a "hip hop musical artist," shared the clip in question on Monday with the caption, "Falvi and Spitty new song love the police out now on all streaming platforms."

In it, the young man can be seen climbing atop a TPS-branded SUV stationed outside the Eaton Centre, jumping from the vehicle's hood to its roof before dancing wildly for about 10 seconds.

In it, the young man can be seen climbing atop a TPS-branded SUV stationed outside the Eaton Centre, jumping from the vehicle's hood to its roof before dancing wildly for about 10 seconds.



In a version of the same clip uploaded to YouTube, the intro for Falvi's new track "Love The Police" plays in the background.

Despite the song's title, it does not appear to be any sort of pro-police anthem.

"It's the biggest gang on the street, of course I want them on my side," says a voice at the beginning of the track before the artist launches into his first bars with "Falvi loves the police and there ain't no lyin'."

Within seconds, the song evolves into something much more critical.

"Most pigs get away with murder scott free, something needs to change if you ask Falvi," raps the artist. "Gotta respect the biggest gang in town, with the 5-0 very few f*ck around, and those that mess around get shot accidentally."

Additional choice lines include "the quality of pigs is just inferior," "pork is stinking," and "they don't give a sh*t about you or your rights, they just look for problems left and right."

Given the context of the song, the cruiser dancing stunt makes a lot more sense — Falvi isn't just some 23-year-old being a knob for the gram, he's an artist with a message to share.

The Toronto Police Service confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the video had been sent to their investigators, though they did not say whether or not charges were being pursued.

"Depending on the investigation, and if the individual involved has any other outstanding issues, warrants, etc., a possible charge may include mischief," said police to blogTO, referring to Section 403 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

According to the code, mischief applies in cases where one "wilfully destroys or damages property; renders property dangerous, useless, inoperative or ineffective; obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property; or obstructs, interrupts or interferes with any person in the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property."

Anyone found guilty of this offence is "liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years."