Music
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

Reina Halvorsen

Grandmother from Ontario and Harry Styles mega-fan melts hearts at Grammys

Music
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One Ontario grandmother has become the Internet's newest sweetheart after a gig at the Grammy Awards with Harry Styles.

Reina Halvorsen from Sudbury, Ontario is known for being Harry Styles' biggest fan and she was present at last night's 65th Annual Grammy Awards to advocate for the 29-year-old's win.

Halverson was part of a special mega-fan segment, which saw multiple devotees explain why they thought their beloved artist should win the prestigious Album of the Year (AOTY) award, which premiered during the ceremony.

That pre-recorded video featured clips of the 78-year-old granny and her daughter flying 4,000 kilometres to Los Angeles to watch Styles on his Harry's House tour.

Halverson's granddaughter calls her Harry's "number one fan," as Reina dances at the LA show. 

Well, last night Halverson got a special opportunity thanks to Grammy's host Trevor Noah.

The final moment came to announce the AOTY winner, which saw all of the superfans lined up on stage, hoping and praying their favourite artist would be crowned.

As Noah rips open the envelope, he turns around and pivots toward Queen Reina, telling her she can make the announcement herself. 

Of course, the audience quickly realized this meant Styles won the category and an audible gasp went through the crowd.

Appearing shocked, Reina shrieks "Harry Styles," as she jumps up and down and the camera pans to Styles' shaking his head in disbelief.

Reina got to meet her idol when the Watermelon Sugar singer surrounds her in a long embrace on the main stage as she hands him the Grammy award.

Since that night, Canadians have been showing their love for Reina, calling her the Grammy Queen.

Many remark the highlight of the entire night was watching Reina's pure excitement and joy.

Maybe now, Styles will make a special stop in Sudbury to visit his superfan!

Lead photo by

Grammys

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Grandmother from Ontario and Harry Styles mega-fan melts hearts at Grammys

Toronto DJs are bringing back a lockdown nightlife staple

Someone in Toronto is trying to make it a lot easier for musicians to get gigs

Beyonce to perform in Toronto for her Renaissance Tour

Lil Wayne's Toronto concert is only Canadian stop on new 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour

Party flyers have come back to life in Toronto in a most unexpected way

Toronto collective is ushering a new generation of queer Asian nightlife

You can get free money thanks to a Ticketmaster class-action lawsuit in Canada