Drake admits that he's been thinking about retirement in new interview

Toronto's very own Drizzy Drake just took another step toward solidifying himself as a true rap god — one on par with all-time greats like Dr. Dre, Eminem and Jay-Z — by revealing that he's been thinking about thinking about making a "graceful exit" from the game.

Now all that's left for the wildly-succesful Canadian artist to do is retire, come out of retirement to drop a new album and tour, retire again, and then repeat this cycle for the rest of his life.

"I think I'm at the point now where I just want to like... I feel like, maybe we talked about this the other day...." said the one-time Degrassi star to Lil Yachty in a freshly-released teaser trailer for the latter rapper's FUTUREMOOD sunglasses brand.

"... but I feel like I'm kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit," says Drake in the very short clip, which is said to be part of a larger, yet-to-be released video.

According to Yachty, the full interview will be released today (Friday, Feb. 24.)

"'A Moody Conversation'," he wrote when captioning the teaser on his own Instagram channel. "Me interviewing my best friend drizzy drake for my sunglass company @futuremoodstudios. Fll interview tmmr."

Sad as fans would be to see the Toronto-born Grammy winner retire from music, it's hard to argue that the man doesn't deserve it after working so hard for most of his life.

It's even harder to argue that someone as dialled-in as Drake would legitimately consider retiring (at least permanently) ever.