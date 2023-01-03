Video suggests Drake was actually arrested in Sweden this summer

Drake appears to have come clean over his alleged arrest in Sweden this past summer by sharing a video of himself that suggests he was, at the very least, detained by Scandinavian police at one point in his life.

The Toronto-born and based rapper shared the short clip in question on New Year's Eve as part of a 12-month retrospective Instagram photo and video dump.

He can be seen in the video from behind wearing a bright orange tracksuit that would have worked perfectly behind bars while walking flanked by two Swedish cops toward a car where more "polis" are waiting.

"The funds are useful, The lyrics are truthful, The suspects are usual, The opps are delusional, The finish line is beautiful, And the disrespect is mutual," reads the caption of Drake's Dec. 31, 2022, post. "See you in '23."

#Drake shares the footage from the time he was arrested in Sweden 👀 pic.twitter.com/4JwCGozrLF — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 31, 2022

Rumour had it in July of 2023 that Drizzy had been arrested at a nightclub in Stockholm and taken into police custody.

Fans freaked right the heck out on July 14 as news spread that Drake had been arrested at a club on marijuana-related charges, demanding the Canadian superstar's release on Twitter, using the hashtag "#FreeDrake."

Amid rampant social media speculation, Drake's team "categorically" denied the arrest, telling The Hollywood Reporter at the time that the artist was in his Stockholm hotel room.

And yet, the rapper bizarrely posted a picture on Instagram just a few days latter showing an alleged letter from the Public Prosecutor's Office for Sweden's National Police Board saying that he'd been detained as the suspect of a crime.

A picture of The Letter the Swedish authorities gave #Drake 😳 pic.twitter.com/RrwjMU6v0Y — rocket man (@MoshwtheBots) July 17, 2022

It's unclear why Drake decided to post apparent video from his Stockholm arrest now, other than perhaps to set the record straight and boost his street cred a bit going into a new year.

Neither Drake nor his representatives have replied to a request for comment on the matter, though it's of note that the Grammy winner himself did post the arrest video and has yet to delete the content.