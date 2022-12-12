Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 8 hours ago
concerts toronto 2023

25 big ticket concerts coming to Toronto next year

Big ticket concerts in Toronto for 2023 mean that some of the biggest names in the industry will be taking centre stage next year.

Shania Twain will be stopping in the city twice this year while all original members of punk rockers blink-182 will be back together for the first time in seven years. Louis Tomlinson, Paramore, Ed Sheeran, Muse, and many more will also be taking over the city's biggest venues in 2023. 
 

  • Concerts
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Old Dominion
      January 28
      Old Dominion
      Old Dominion will be bringing good vibes as they bring their No Vibes Tour to Toronto next summer.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Thomas Rhett
      February 22
      Thomas Rhett
      Country artist Thomas Rhett is set to swoon you with his sultry vocals.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Muse
      March 9
      Muse
      English rock band Muse are headed to the city as part of their Will of the People Tour.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Journey
      March 12
      Journey
      Rock Legends Journey are bringing you back all the way to the 70s as they play some of their greatest hits.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Wizkid
      March 19
      Wizkid
      Nigerian singer-songwriter WizKid is set to tour his new album More Love, Less Ego.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Depeche Mode
      April 7
      Depeche Mode
      Synthpop legends Depeche Mode are headed on a world tour for their latest album Memento Mori with a stop in Toronto.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • NAV
      April 11
      NAV
      Rapper NAV is set to hype up the crowd as he stops in the city for his Never Sleep Tour. ]
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Blink-182
      May 11
      Blink-182
      All members of the iconic rock band are back together for the first time since 2015 and will have you back in your emo days with both new and old music.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Janet Jackson
      May 23
      Janet Jackson
      Janet Jackson will be making a stop in the city to take over the stage as part of her Together Again Tour.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Crowded House
      May 27
      Crowded House
      Australian rockers Crowded House will be making their way through North America with a stop in Toronto as part of their Dreamers Are Waiting Tour.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Louis Tomlinson
      May 30
      Louis Tomlinson
      Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is coming "Back To You" with a stop in the city this spring.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Paramore
      June 8
      Paramore
      Pop punk never died and Paramore is back to prove that with their new This Is Why Tour.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Dermot Kennedy
      June 10
      Dermot Kennedy
      Irish singer Dermot is heading back on tour to sing songs off his latest album Sonder.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Ed Sheeran
      June 17
      Ed Sheeran
      Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is set to take over the stadium to sing his greatest hits from all five of his albums.
      Rogers Centre
    • Shania Twain
      June 23
      Shania Twain
      Country superstar Shania Twain is set to play lots of new and old hits at her back-to-back shows this summer.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Zac Brown Band
      July 14
      Zac Brown Band
      Zac Brown Band will be bringing their friends Marcus King, Tenille Townes and King Calway for an epic country line up.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Pink
      July 24
      Pink
      Songstress P!nk is back to but on a show with special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.
      Rogers Centre
    • Foreigner
      July 25
      Foreigner
      Foreigner are ready to say goodbye as they hit the road one last time next summer so make sure to check them out for their final shows.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Matchbox Twenty
      August 2
      Matchbox Twenty
      American rockers Matchbox Twenty are set to bring nostalgia as they play some of their greatest hits next summer.
      Budweiser Stage
    • ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynard
      August 27
      ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynard
      Two rock band legends ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynard are teaming up for an epic tour set to rock the stage this summer.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Arctic Monkeys
      August 30
      Arctic Monkeys
      UK indie rockers Artic Monkeys will be bringing you back to the early 2010s as they play both new and old tunes.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Morgan Wallen
      September 14
      Morgan Wallen
      Country star Morgan Wallen is set to play three back-to-back shows next summer with Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman tagging along for the tour.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Noah Kahan
      September 17
      Noah Kahan
      Indie singer-songwriter Noah Kahan is set to take over the stage for his Stick Season Summer Tour.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Andre Rieu
      September 24
      Andre Rieu
      Get lost in the symphony as Dutch violinist Andre Rieu is set to play a medley of hits,
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Shania Twain
      October 22
      Shania Twain
      If you missed the country superstar in the summer, here's your chance to see her again as Shania Twain is back in the city this fall.
      Scotiabank Arena
