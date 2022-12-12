25 big ticket concerts coming to Toronto next year

Big ticket concerts in Toronto for 2023 mean that some of the biggest names in the industry will be taking centre stage next year.

Shania Twain will be stopping in the city twice this year while all original members of punk rockers blink-182 will be back together for the first time in seven years. Louis Tomlinson, Paramore, Ed Sheeran, Muse, and many more will also be taking over the city's biggest venues in 2023.

