Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
johnny depp toronto

Johnny Depp performed in Toronto last night and people think he looks a lot different

Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Acclaimed Hollywood actor, musician and courtroom reality star Johnny Depp, whose most-recent high profile role was "plaintiff" in this summer's runaway hit, The Depp v. Heard defamation trial, gave his Toronto fans quite a thrill on Monday evening by appearing onstage at Meridian Hall with guitar legend Jeff Beck.

Unbeknownst to many (judging by all of the people online who seem surprised), Depp is currently touring with his British rockstar buddy, whose only Canadian concert was scheduled last night at Toronto's Meridian Hall.

Beck and Depp arrived to the venue at 1 Front Street for a sound check in the afternoon hours on October 17.

Stans were stoked, gathering around the 59-year-old actor/musician's tour bus for photos and video proof of the sighting, both before and after the show.

By the accounts of many who were at the concert, it was a great one.

Depp sang and shredded alongside Beck, 78, in a classic newsboy cap and several different shirts throughout the set.

For those unaware, Depp has actually been involved in the music world for quite some time — he was a professional guitarist before he was a professional actor.

Now one of the most-famous thespians in the world, Depp has played guitar in the past on tracks by everyone from Oasis and Marilyn Manson to Aerosmith and Iggy Pop.

He was also in a band at one point with Gibby Haynes (Butthole Surfers), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols) and Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers).

Who knew?

Johnny Depp superfans did, of course.

Maintaining that their idol was wronged by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, they used hashtags like #JohnnyDeppIsASurvivor and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp when sharing photos and videos, hundreds of them, from the concert online.

Photos from the Beck and Depp show in Toronto are now all over Twitter and Instagram.

Some pics feature fans who were lucky enough to get a quick snap with the American star.

Others show Depp on stage, looking every bit the rockstar in his open shirt and shades.

More than a few people have come forward with negative comments about Depp's appearance, however, arguing that he looks like "someone's creepy dad," "an old Jewish woman," or "Play Doh."

A few tweets even suggest that Depp has been replaced by a doppelganger, akin to the Avril Lavigne conspiracy theory.

The U.K.'s Hello Magazine pegs the noticeable change in Depp's appearance on a simple shave job, noting that the actor had been rocking a moustache and beard for decades up until very recently.

Whatever the case, Depp's appearance is far from the most newsworthy thing about him these days.

"I feel like Johnny Depp looks his age. SHOCK. Apparently the internet thinks he should look about 30?" wrote one fan in response to the hubub.

"He looks happy to me, I hope he is."

Lead photo by

DoubleT_101
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Johnny Depp performed in Toronto last night and people think he looks a lot different

Meryl Streep got on stage to sing with a Toronto band this past weekend

Toronto's favourite beach party is throwing a huge Halloween bash inside historic venue

This is what Elton John's futuristic new penthouse in Toronto will look like

Drake just threw a birthday party for his son Adonis at a popular Toronto spot

Ye shows Drake love following messy fashion show and White Lives Matter shirt drama

Toronto woman sings 'Gangsta's Paradise' for 12 hours straight in Coolio tribute

Toronto videographer quits and sells equipment due to lack of respect from local artists