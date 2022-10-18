Johnny Depp performed in Toronto last night and people think he looks a lot different

Acclaimed Hollywood actor, musician and courtroom reality star Johnny Depp, whose most-recent high profile role was "plaintiff" in this summer's runaway hit, The Depp v. Heard defamation trial, gave his Toronto fans quite a thrill on Monday evening by appearing onstage at Meridian Hall with guitar legend Jeff Beck.

Unbeknownst to many (judging by all of the people online who seem surprised), Depp is currently touring with his British rockstar buddy, whose only Canadian concert was scheduled last night at Toronto's Meridian Hall.

Beck and Depp arrived to the venue at 1 Front Street for a sound check in the afternoon hours on October 17.

Johnny Depp spotted Monday night out in Toronto before his concert with Jeff Beck. pic.twitter.com/ob08tAQyKm — Sean O'Neill (@seansmovies) October 18, 2022

Stans were stoked, gathering around the 59-year-old actor/musician's tour bus for photos and video proof of the sighting, both before and after the show.

If you recognize the iconic newboy hat, you know who this is 🤩#johnnydepp #toronto pic.twitter.com/okAktt5bLw — Leslie (@mademoiselleles) October 17, 2022

By the accounts of many who were at the concert, it was a great one.

Jeff Beck & Johnny Depp 🎙🎸 at the Meridian Hall,1 Front St E, Toronto, Canada on October 17th, 2022 ( via annienessa IG). pic.twitter.com/R6dL9B3LCq — ReemDepp - #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning (@ReemDepp) October 18, 2022

Depp sang and shredded alongside Beck, 78, in a classic newsboy cap and several different shirts throughout the set.

For those unaware, Depp has actually been involved in the music world for quite some time — he was a professional guitarist before he was a professional actor.

Now one of the most-famous thespians in the world, Depp has played guitar in the past on tracks by everyone from Oasis and Marilyn Manson to Aerosmith and Iggy Pop.

He was also in a band at one point with Gibby Haynes (Butthole Surfers), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols) and Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers).

Who knew?

Johnny Depp superfans did, of course.

Maintaining that their idol was wronged by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, they used hashtags like #JohnnyDeppIsASurvivor and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp when sharing photos and videos, hundreds of them, from the concert online.

Photos from the Beck and Depp show in Toronto are now all over Twitter and Instagram.

Some pics feature fans who were lucky enough to get a quick snap with the American star.

New photo of JohnnyDepp at Toronto, ON Meridian Hall 17th October 2022 (credit to owner and credit to charlie_th05 Instagram) #JohnnyDeppIsALegend #JohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppIsARockStar pic.twitter.com/onyU4py9b9 — deppfanbelgium (@Crepin70) October 18, 2022

Others show Depp on stage, looking every bit the rockstar in his open shirt and shades.

More than a few people have come forward with negative comments about Depp's appearance, however, arguing that he looks like "someone's creepy dad," "an old Jewish woman," or "Play Doh."

Is that #JohnnyDepp or did someone just sprinkle some powdered drugs on an old pile of clown trash and it came to life one magical night pic.twitter.com/2WjHV26ebn — Dave Lowery (@DaveLowery72) October 17, 2022

A few tweets even suggest that Depp has been replaced by a doppelganger, akin to the Avril Lavigne conspiracy theory.

I have seen photos of Johnny Depp that dont really look like Johnny Depp. I think Johnny Depp has a double. — 🌽 Fields (@OldandJaded) October 18, 2022

The U.K.'s Hello Magazine pegs the noticeable change in Depp's appearance on a simple shave job, noting that the actor had been rocking a moustache and beard for decades up until very recently.

HELLO!: Johnny Depp is unrecognizable in new photos fans won't believe.https://t.co/J6mubpp1ls



via @GoogleNews — HEM News Agency (@halfeatenmind) October 15, 2022

Whatever the case, Depp's appearance is far from the most newsworthy thing about him these days.

"I feel like Johnny Depp looks his age. SHOCK. Apparently the internet thinks he should look about 30?" wrote one fan in response to the hubub.

"He looks happy to me, I hope he is."