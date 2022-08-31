Music
Music

Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 7 hours ago
win butler

Toronto radio station drops Arcade Fire music after sexual misconduct allegations

A very popular alternative rock radio station right here in Toronto has decided to pull the plug on Arcade Fire after recent news involving lead singer Win Butler.

Indie88 will no longer play tunes from the Montreal-based band after multiple allegations of sexual misconudct against Butler were published just days ago, according to the CBC.

"I can confirm that we made a quick decision over the weekend to pull the band's music. We have not yet had a fulsome internal conversation about the permanence of this decision," Ian March, the show's director told the CBC.

Indie88 did not respond to blogTO's multiple requests for more information regarding their decision.

On Aug. 27, Pitchfork published a lengthy article featuring accounts from four people (three women and one gender-fluid individual) alleging multiple instances of sexual miscodunct and assault against Butler from 2015-2020.

One of the four people accused Butler of sexual assault while the other three allege instances of sexual misconduct.

Allegations involved unsolicited sexual photos, unwanted advances and that Butler used his position of power to pressure or manipulate them into sexual scenarios.

In a statement to Pitchfork, Butler denied all allegations and said all the alleged encounters happened with consent. He issued an apology for his behaviour.

"I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors. That simply, and unequivocally, never happened," reads part of Win's statement to Pitchfork.

Arcade Fire is currently on tour in Europe and are scheduled for a Toronto show in December at Scotiabank Arena. As of Aug. 31, none of these tour dates have been cancelled.

"While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior. Life is filled with tremendous pain and error, and I never want to be part of causing someone else's pain," said Win.

