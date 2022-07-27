Barack Obama just included Drake in his annual summer playlist

Every year, former U.S. president Barack Obama shares the music he's been grooving to each summer, and Drake managed to make the cut this year.

Obama approved "Too Good," the 16th track and well-loved collaboration between Drizzy and Rihanna on his coveted 2016 album Views.

Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together.



Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add? pic.twitter.com/9OgPq0SRy4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2022

The former president began regularly sharing his playlists a few years ago, and it appears that his love for Drake runs deep; the same song was also included in Obama's summer playlist for 2019.

Drake was even featured twice on Obama's playlist in 2020, for his songs "Twist & Turn" alongside Popcaan and Mississauga-native PARTYNEXTDOOR, as well as "Work" with Rihanna.

44 songs in total were included on this year's summer playlist. Other artists featured include Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar.

You can see all the artists and songs included on Obama's summer 2022 playlist here.