Win a Northern Lights Festival Boréal getaway

Northern Lights Festival Boréal is the O.G. northern music festival, held on the beautiful shores of Ramsey Lake in Sudbury, ON.

The July 7-10 festival features over 45 acts, and over 90 shows, including: St. Paul and The Broken Bones, The Weather Station, New Pornographers, Judy Collins, Bombino, Paul Collins' Beat, and Born Ruffians.

Want to attend? We're giving you a chance to score the ultimate getaway for two to NLFB’s 50th anniversary bash!

Check out all the contest details here.