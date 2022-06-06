Jacob Hoggard's bail conditions include a strict curfew and wife supervision

Canadian musician and newly-convicted sex offender Jacob Hoggard (of Hedley fame) will need to surrender his passport, stay home after 10 p.m. and submit to random compliance checks if he doesn't want his wife to be on the hook for $200,000 in bail money.

This, per the orders of Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts, who on Monday imposed strict bail conditions upon the former Hedley singer while he awaits sentencing for a sexual assault conviction.

Hoggard was found guilty by a jury in Toronto on Sunday evening of violently raping an Ottawa woman back in 2016. He was acquitted by the same jury on two other charges related to the alleged groping and rape of a teenager, also in 2016.

The 37-year-old B.C. native was charged with two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference after being arrested in 2018. He pled not guilty to all three charges.

While he was only convicted on one of the three charges, Hoggard stands to face significant time in custody — up to 14 years in prison under Canada's Criminal Code.

Judge Roberts suggested on Sunday at the conclusion of Hoggard's nearly month-long trial that he would likely face a prison sentence of at least two years.

Crown prosecutors argued that the former Hedley vocalist should be denied bail while awaiting sentencing (a date for which has not been set, but is expected later this summer) due to the seriousness of his crime.

Roberts denied the request on Sunday, saying that any heightened flight risk could be mitigated with stricter bail conditions, including a curfew.

Under the terms agreed upon Monday, Hoggard must remain in British Columbia, except for when he visits Toronto for court appearances. He must live at his home in Vancouver or another "pre-approved address" and be at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. (except for emergencies and approved work commitments.)

Hoggard cannot hold a valid passport during his bail period and must submit to random compliance checks as well as location monitoring.

There's also a lot of money on the line to be lost should Hoggard fly the coop: His wife, one of two sureties selected to monitor his compliance, has pledged $200,000 worth of equity in the couple's family home.

"The stakes are extremely high for Mr. Hoggard," raid Roberts when announcing the conditions in a Zoom court hearing, citing the musician's young son and strong ties to his community.

"I believe he should be put in the best position as is possible in the circumstances to prepare for sentencing."