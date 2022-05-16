Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted 13 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
taylor swift queens

Ontario university is now offering a Taylor Swift course and students are jealous

University students who are fans of Taylor Swift are getting drunk on jealousy after learning an Ontario university is going to be offering a full course for credit on the works of the pop star.

The ENGL 294 course will be worth 3 units, and will be offered in person in fall 2022 at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.

It's called "Taylor Swift's Literary Legacy (Taylor's Version)" and is the subject of the undergraduate literature unit "Cultural Studies: Theory into Practice."

The course description quotes part of her 2019 acceptance as the first recipient of Billboard's Woman of the Decade Award: "This was the decade when I became a mirror for my detractors; whatever they decided I couldn't do, is exactly what I did; whatever they criticized about me became material for musical satires or inspirational anthems."

The course is going to examine the "cultural impact" of those anthems, with reading material that will include songs from her nine albums and mandatory independent viewing of her music videos as well as movies Miss Americana and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Session.

Needless to say, students everywhere are freaking out at the prospect of getting credit for watching Taylor Swift music videos.

That includes students from nearby universities like Western.

One person even said they wished they could quit their job to have more time to take the course.

When it comes to Taylor Swift, of course there are going to be haters.

It's not going to stop people from taking the course, though, and it's important to remember that school is actually allowed to be fun sometimes.

But surely, there's bound to be a waitlist for a course this popular, so only the luckiest students are going to get a spot.

Sadly, that means studying Taylor Swift at university might only ever happen in some people's wildest dreams.

