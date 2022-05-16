Ontario university is now offering a Taylor Swift course and students are jealous

University students who are fans of Taylor Swift are getting drunk on jealousy after learning an Ontario university is going to be offering a full course for credit on the works of the pop star.

The ENGL 294 course will be worth 3 units, and will be offered in person in fall 2022 at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.

It's called "Taylor Swift's Literary Legacy (Taylor's Version)" and is the subject of the undergraduate literature unit "Cultural Studies: Theory into Practice."

NO WAY QUEENS UNI HAS A TAYLOR SWIFT COURSE HAHAHAH — nyx 26 (@nicksbian) May 6, 2022

The course description quotes part of her 2019 acceptance as the first recipient of Billboard's Woman of the Decade Award: "This was the decade when I became a mirror for my detractors; whatever they decided I couldn't do, is exactly what I did; whatever they criticized about me became material for musical satires or inspirational anthems."

The course is going to examine the "cultural impact" of those anthems, with reading material that will include songs from her nine albums and mandatory independent viewing of her music videos as well as movies Miss Americana and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Session.

the queen’s u taylor swift course function like any other engl course that focuses on a particular author. it’s primarily a close reading of her lyrics in connection to her literary allusions and the society around her just like we’d do for austin or chaucer or pope so stfu — bem (she/her) (@bbemmmerr) May 15, 2022

Needless to say, students everywhere are freaking out at the prospect of getting credit for watching Taylor Swift music videos.

not going to university unless i can take a taylor swift class — sage🏠 (@fratphrry) May 9, 2022

That includes students from nearby universities like Western.

One person even said they wished they could quit their job to have more time to take the course.

Love Taylor swift but this is why so many 20-somethings out of university have no skills and can’t find work. — Stuart (@buyajournal) May 13, 2022

When it comes to Taylor Swift, of course there are going to be haters.

Eh there are lots of people wanting to take this course who have a 4.0 gpa, no student loans or debt, etc. It’s really just an elective (for fun!) and not a whole program :) not a huge deal as some critics are making it — Grace C💙💕💙 (@gogogclivswift) May 14, 2022

It's not going to stop people from taking the course, though, and it's important to remember that school is actually allowed to be fun sometimes.

all the universities in america have a year to put a taylor swift course in their curriculum. — . (@alwaysyouyelena) May 8, 2022

But surely, there's bound to be a waitlist for a course this popular, so only the luckiest students are going to get a spot.

Sadly, that means studying Taylor Swift at university might only ever happen in some people's wildest dreams.