The Harry Styles concert in Toronto sold out in minutes and fans are upset

Harry Styles is bringing his Love On Tour to Toronto this summer, but good luck trying to get tickets because they completely sold out within minutes of going on sale.

The British singer announced that he would be coming back to Canada after cancelling his Canadian leg of the tour back in 2020.

Love On Tour 2022. North America. pic.twitter.com/ikK7lgYEfF — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 5, 2022

This news quickly excited fans because he was finally coming back to Toronto for the first time since 2018.

it just hit me that harry is coming back to toronto IM GONNA CRY ALL OVER AGAIN — lynn 🧸🪩 16 (@satellitedrives) May 6, 2022

While some were lucky enough to grab some tickets, most weren’t as both Toronto shows had sold out within minutes of going on sale to the general public.

Actually so sad rn, we waited in @Ticketmaster’s queue even before the sale began and by the time we got in all the tickets were either sold out or they were just unaffordable. 😔 please add more Toronto shows @Harry_Styles #LoveOnTour2022 #LoveOnTourtickets #harrystylestickets — Chérie (@_xxpriyaxx) May 26, 2022

Tickets for the general sale went on sale at noon while the presale for a Verified Fan went on sale yesterday, with most tickets being released during the presale.

Most fans who tried to get tickets today were only left with Official Platinum seats that were priced over $1,000.

I was in the queue for Toronto n1 and it was legit all official platinum, not a single ticket under $1000 which is ridiculous — nat🏠 (@daylightnatasha) May 26, 2022

With most fans not being able to afford these tickets.

so i’m not seeing harry. it was not a success. the tickets left are all over 1000$ for toronto 😃 — may²⁸ (@stylinarts) May 26, 2022

Some have even joked that the prices for the Official Platinum seats are a great deal.

A ton of fans have expressed their disappointment of Styles only coming to Toronto for two nights.

i told my mom abt harry only giving all of canada two nights and it’s only in toronto she literally said “i am so pissed off”. harry & his team are on my moms bad side now 😐 — manda 🏠 (@slut4speaknow) May 5, 2022

While others have pointed out that fans have to fight each other for the Toronto dates as these are the only shows in all of Canada.

i have a crazy idea … what if harry actually toured canada instead of making all his canadian fans fight for tickets for 2 (two) shows in one city in the whole country 🤨 — grace 🫶🏻 (@onlyange1) May 26, 2022

Some have even pointed out that it’s not fair that other cities in the United States have more shows than Canada has combined.

The fact that NYC & LA got 5 more shows added for HSLOT due to overwhelming demand so now they get 15 SHOWS EACH ?!?! meanwhile the entire COUNTRY of Canada only got 2 Harry styles shows in Toronto for all of us to fight over is insane



Tickets were 700-2k today few mins after 12 — Grace♡ (@Authoritynarry) May 25, 2022

Fans have resorted to getting tickets to Harry’s shows in New York City and Los Angeles since both of these cities have a combined total of 30 shows.

i’m starting to think i should try to get nyc tickets if toronto doesn’t work out tmr … like it’d be a lot more complicated and probably more expensive but idc anymore i just want to see harry — ana ☆ (@lwtbraidrry) May 26, 2022

It seems like most fans will have to resort to reseller websites in order to get tickets to one of the two Toronto dates.

why are ppl re-selling their tickets for over $500 please let’s be serious .. pic.twitter.com/IwDJmMN3rb — (cat) ✧* 4 (@929Iive) May 26, 2022

Harry Styles is set to turn the Scotiabank Arena into Harry’s House on August 15 and August 16.