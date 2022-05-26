Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
harry styles toronto

The Harry Styles concert in Toronto sold out in minutes and fans are upset

Harry Styles is bringing his Love On Tour to Toronto this summer, but good luck trying to get tickets because they completely sold out within minutes of going on sale.

The British singer announced that he would be coming back to Canada after cancelling his Canadian leg of the tour back in 2020.

This news quickly excited fans because he was finally coming back to Toronto for the first time since 2018.

While some were lucky enough to grab some tickets, most weren’t as both Toronto shows had sold out within minutes of going on sale to the general public.

Tickets for the general sale went on sale at noon while the presale for a Verified Fan went on sale yesterday, with most tickets being released during the presale.

Most fans who tried to get tickets today were only left with Official Platinum seats that were priced over $1,000.

With most fans not being able to afford these tickets.

Some have even joked that the prices for the Official Platinum seats are a great deal.

A ton of fans have expressed their disappointment of Styles only coming to Toronto for two nights.

While others have pointed out that fans have to fight each other for the Toronto dates as these are the only shows in all of Canada.

Some have even pointed out that it’s not fair that other cities in the United States have more shows than Canada has combined.

Fans have resorted to getting tickets to Harry’s shows in New York City and Los Angeles since both of these cities have a combined total of 30 shows.

It seems like most fans will have to resort to reseller websites in order to get tickets to one of the two Toronto dates.

Harry Styles is set to turn the Scotiabank Arena into Harry’s House on August 15 and August 16.

