Drake got drunk at the Kentucky Derby and his interviews were hilarious

It looks like Champagne Papi had more than a few mint juleps at the 2022 Kentucky Derby — and the entire internet is a better place for it today.

Toronto's very own rap superstar Drake attended the 148th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday alongside his friend and fellow recording artist Jack Harlow.

Complex reports that the duo were on hand to film a music video for Harlow's song "Churchill Downs," which features Drake and is fittingly named after the Louisville native's famous hometown horse track.

Never one to shy away from a good time (or a sports wager), Drizzy stuck around to participate in the festivities — which at one point included Harlow being carried above the ground to protect his shoes.

Gotta keep the kicks clean for Riders Up, @jackharlow. pic.twitter.com/Vj8rDJw0sP — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 7, 2022

By the looks of it, Drake had one heck of a time at the derby, and his energy proved infectious.

Drake's drunk dancing was second in entertainment value only to the live interview he bombed on NBC.

In one of the many clips shared online, we see Drunk Drake sidling up next to Harlow as he's being interviewed by a reporter.

"There's a guy next to you," says Harlow as Drake awkwardly peers over the reporter's shoulder and into the camera, prompting the reporter to (obviously) freak out and exclaim "Ohhhh Drizzy is here!"

"I was just trying to listen in on what you guys got goin' on," slurs Drake with a smile, going on to express his support for Harlow and his excitement at seeing the 24-year-old American singer welcomed back to his hometown with such enthusiasm.

"It reminds me of like, early moments, you know, the same thing I did for a city that, you know, at the time really needed that energy lift, that recognition," he says, mentioning his first OVO Fest and the artists who came out to support him.

"I had to show up, I'm so proud of this guy," says Drake sweetly before tossing out a causal "and we're drunk."

pic.twitter.com/t4TEYERLUq — Pickswise (@Pickswise) May 7, 2022

Drizzy quickly went on to clarify that only he himself is drunk, telling the reporter that Harlow is sober as everybody cracks up.

When asked if they had any bets riding, Drake smiled and said that they had "a lot" going on. Harlow revealed that they'd bet on at least one horse named Happy Jack.

"He's really giving a good description of how I feel right now," said the artist. "[If there] was a Happy Aubrey, we'd run that too."

Drunk Drake is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/kvwRSSiOQU — JOSH JONES OFFICIAL (@real_joshjones) May 9, 2022

And then came the real kicker in the form of Drake noticing someone behind the camera telling NBC to wrap up the segment.

"You can't give it the wrap it up signal," he says to someone who can't be seen. "What are you gonna cut to?... What are you gonna cut to? A shot of, like, poorly manicured grass, or something?"

The reporter lobs a pretty good little segue, saying "just hold on, we're going home." That prompted more tipsy laughter from Drake, who later commented on Instagram that he'd had "a great content day."