You can listen to music in the gardens at Casa Loma every Monday night this summer

The Symphony in the Gardens at Casa Loma is back for live music at the stunning castle every Monday evening this summer.
The Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra, with the artistic direction of Maestro Paolo Busato, is set to play at the castle's Glass Pavilion each week.
The program will run every Monday night from June 6 to Sept. 5.
Get ready to take in gorgeous views of the city, castle, and lush estate gardens while listening to the orchestra under the stars.
The orchestra will play a distinct theme each week:
Make sure to get there early, as seating is done on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
