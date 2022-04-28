Tickets to hundreds of premium concerts in Toronto will cost you only $25 next week

Calling all music lovers! You can grab tickets to hundreds of concerts next week and it will only cost you $25.

Live Nation just announced that it's bringing back its yearly Concert Week, where fans are able to buy tickets to see your favourite artists for a steal of $25.

A few artists that you can get tickets to next week include 5 Seconds of Summer, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Wu-Tang Clan and LANY.

SAVE THE DATE: #CONCERTWEEK is almost here! Get ready for $25 all-in tickets to see your favourite artists. This year's Concert Week kicks off 5/4 at 10am ET! More details here: https://t.co/jKN7OjUWXn pic.twitter.com/tREUd4rl67 — Live Nation Ontario (@LiveNationON) April 28, 2022

Mark your calendars from May 4 through May 10 for a chance to grab tickets at a fraction of the price.

Tickets are only available for select shows and are available while supplies last. Taxes and delivery fees are not included in the price.

Make this summer one that's full of live music!