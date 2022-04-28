Canada is getting its own version of Eurovision next year

Canada has had multiple singing competitions where viewers can discover new talent including Canadian Idol and Canada's Got Talent.

Although these shows may have flopped, Canada is getting a new musical competition next year, the illustrious Eurovison.

Eurovision Song Contest is an international songwriting competition where each country submits an original song to be performed live on television and radio through European networks.

The beloved songwriting competition will be making its way over across the Atlantic for its own national edition of the show.

It's time for Canada to join the party 🥳



Artists from 10 provinces and 3 territories will compete in Eurovision Canada - debuting in 2023! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦https://t.co/V1oD93gQ9Q — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) April 25, 2022

Eurovision Canada will have artists representing each of the 10 provinces and three territories with a variety of different music genres.

Just like its European counterpart, artists will be competing head to head in a series of qualifying rounds which will be followed by semi-finals and the ultimate Grand Finale.

"It is time for Canada to join the party and become a player in this worldwide spectacle. The love of music is universal and the celebration of music’s different genres and styles transcends boundaries, uniting people in a way that no other art form can," says Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, Martin Österdahl in a statement.

Canada has never competed as a nation but our very own Céline Dion competed for Switzerland in 1988 and won.

Details about a broadcast partner and host have yet to be announced but are expected in the upcoming weeks.