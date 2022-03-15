Music
Drake announces he's working on new interactive concerts for Toronto

After releasing his hit album Certified Lover Boy back in Sept. 2021, fans have been eagerly awaiting Drake's next tour move. 

On his radio show Sound 42 on Sirius XM, the 6 God himself teased a "highly interactive" concert for New York and his hometown, Toronto.

"Putting together two shows, one in New York and a few in Toronto. They're gonna be something different, something I've never done before. It'll be a highly interactive experience," Drake shared.

This announcement marks Drakes's first full show since his last Assassination Vacation Tour in 2019. Drake has only been a special guest with Travis Scott at Astro World Festival and Ye's benefit concert last year.

Fans have theories as to what the special event could be. Some guess it could be a metaverse concert with augmented reality (AR).

"My brothers will be there, it's gonna be great to see y'all, hopefully get a chance to speak with you, and hopefully learn a little more about each other. I'll have the dates for that coming soon, I can't wait."

