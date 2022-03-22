Conan Gray was spotted meeting fans in Toronto before his show

American singer-songwriter Conan Gray is currently on his 2022 World Tour and luckily for his fans here, he has not one, but two stops in Toronto.

All day, eager fans have been patiently waiting to be one of the first inside the venue, hoping to be at the front barricade at his show.

For those dedicated fans who waited at History all day, some even overnight, were able to catch a glimpse of him before his show.

I’m shaking rn, conan is coming OUTSIDE — 🦋 they/them (@natisxn) March 21, 2022

The Heather singer was spotted greeting fans outside the venue hours before opening.

HE HUGGED ME AND GAVE ME A ROSE AND I RECORDED IT IM CRYING SO BAD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH CONAN pic.twitter.com/NTYyz6nZ0a — tia ★ MET CONAN (@fearlessly_tia) March 21, 2022

It's not your everyday occurrence when an artist you're going to see later that night comes out to say hello to fans, so most where overwhelmed with their excitement.

One fan was shocked to see him come outside of the venue right as she was about to go into work.

About to walk into work and happened to see @conangray outside #CGWorldTourToronto pic.twitter.com/7RCyt7dL7A — erin 💛 (@erincaruana) March 22, 2022

Gray was also spotted not only receiving flowers from fans but also handing out roses to his fans.

Fans beamed with excitement after getting a rose from Conan.

CONAN GAVE ME A ROSE pic.twitter.com/pGCvgT0cT6 — bella MET CONAN (@crueIking) March 21, 2022

For fans who weren't able to meet him before the show, no worries as the singer also came out after the show to meet fans.

GUESS WHO MET CONAN pic.twitter.com/d5gsM2ZB6S — erin (@SCRAWNYRElD) March 22, 2022

Fans posted photos of themselves smiling ear to ear with Conan, so happy to get the chance to meet him.

i look atrocious BUTTTTTTTTT pic.twitter.com/TPdrgp584P — 𝙡𝙮𝙣𝙣 (@rockstarcurls) March 22, 2022

If you missed out on seeing him last night, no need to fear as Gray has a second Toronto show. Make sure to act quickly if you want to be front barricade as fans have already been spotted lining up for the show.

line leaders for conan ❤️❤️ (jokes but not bad) pic.twitter.com/JkvBbrzXps — 𝙡𝙮𝙣𝙣 (@rockstarcurls) March 22, 2022

Conan Gray will be performing at History tonight, with special guest bülow. I don't know about you, but I've got my tickets and outfit ready for tonight.