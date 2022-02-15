Iconic radio station Flow 93.5 gutted again and Toronto hip hop fans are outraged

Music
What was arguably Toronto's only radio station dedicated to hip hop is no more, and its favourite personalities have been let go.

The branding of Flow 93.5 was sold to G98.7. On Feb. 14, G98.7 became Flow 98.7, and Flow 93.5 became 93.5 Today Radio. In 2020, Neeti P. Ray won a bid for G98.7.

People tuning into the 93.5 frequency over the past couple of days have been hearing pop tunes from the likes of City and Colour, Ed Sheeran and Tragically Hip rather than the familiar hip hop and talk shows the station had become known for. 

Flow 98.7 still plays hip hop, R&B, soca and reggae, and has a message about the transition posted on their website.

"Flow has been a powerful brand in the GTA for over 20 years, coupled with the historical legacy of G98.7 and what it has meant to Toronto's Black community, and we are thrilled bring together these two respected stations," reads the message.

"The 'All New' Flow 98.7FM will continue to be 'Toronto's hip hop and R&B' station, playing various genres of music including but not limited to hip hop, R&B, soca and reggae."

RicochetBlake Carter and Peter Kash have all posted about being let go from their jobs due to the transition. Kash had worked at the station for 12 years.

The loss of the radio personalities is being seen as a huge error in judgement for the rebranding.

Hip hop fans are unhappy about the disappearance of Flow, but there are also people out there that are unhappy both stations have lost their original formats.

Some people are commenting online that this effectively merges two radio stations focused on Toronto's Black community into one, and effectively scrubs more Caribbean music from our airwaves.

One person pointed out the hypocrisy of the changeover taking place during Black History Month.

It's true that the new "Today Radio" format doesn't have much new to offer listeners other than the same recycled Carly Rae Jepsen tracks that play on many other stations.

At one point previously, Flow had also brought in non-local show The Breakfast Club, replacing local morning programming, to a poor reception.

However, some people seem to be ok with how the "All New" Flow is sounding.

