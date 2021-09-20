University students in Toronto can soon take a new class about Drake

If you'd like to think yourself one of Drake's biggest fans, then there's a new class coming to a Toronto university that you could try to get top marks in, though the competition is sure to be fierce.

Ryerson University — which will soon officially receive a new name, but is being referred to by many as X University for now — is set to offer a brand new class in the fall that will study the city's two biggest contemporary musical exports.

Deconstructing Drake and The Weeknd is the latest addition to the media program at Ryerson's Creative School, and is the brainchild of the institution's music-professional-in-residence Dalton Higgins, an author and publicist who has been teaching hip-hop and pop culture across the continent for 10 years now.

"Why Drake & The Weeknd, one might ask? Well, there are great courses out there being taught about numerous rock, folk and pop stars... so why not The Weeknd and Drizzy?" Higgins wrote in an Instagram post announcing the new class on Friday, in which he also referenced similar classes on Jay-Z, Outkast and hip-hop studies in general that are currently available in the U.S.

"It's time to get our Canadian rap and R&B icons recognized & canonized academically or otherwise. And it is CRITICAL for scholars and historians to examine the Toronto music scene that birthed Drake/The Weeknd and helped create the conditions for them to become mega successful."

The idea has received an outpouring of support and positive responses so far, including more than 1.1k likes and hundreds of comments on the post in a matter of days.

People are already expressing wishes to take the course, and are also predicting full lecture halls come Winter 2022, when it will kick off.