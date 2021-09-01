Toronto just got a five day long music and movie festival in a park

Have you ever wanted to watch a live music performance then catch a movie right after, all under the stars?

After a long 18 months of lockdowns, Wavelength and Toronto Outdoor Picture Show have teamed up to host Live Music and Movies Under the Stars.

Live Music and Movies Under the Stars will be held at the historical Fort York. near Front and Bathurst.

The lineup of performances includes Beams, Moscow Apartment, Cat and the Queen, Desire, and many more. The films being featured includes Daze and Confused, Paris is Burning, Big Night and more.

There will also be snacks and drinks available for sale from local vendors.

This five-day music and movie festival just might be the perfect way to end the summer and celebrate the Labour Day long weekend. Make sure to bring a blanket and some friends if you're heading over for any of the five nights of live music and movies.

Tickets are free and available now. A limited number of same-day tickets will be available at noon on each day.

This event runs from Sept. 1 through Sept. 5.