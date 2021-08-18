Markham outdoor music venue has private platforms to help you social distance

Live music is back in Ontario, and to say it's been sorely missed would be an understatement.

If you don't believe me, simply take a look at any of the footage from The Arkells' three consecutive shows at Budweiser Stage this past weekend to see how overjoyed crowds were to hear their favourite songs live once again.

But despite the euphoria some fans felt to finally return to a live audience, a lack of enforcement when it came to health protocols left others feeling anxious. And with the highly contagious Delta variant on the rise in Ontario and across North America, it's no wonder some people weren't excited about being shoulder-to-shoulder with countless strangers for the first time in over a year.

Fortunately, a venue in Markham has introduced a way to enjoy live music while maintaining a safe distance from other concert-goers—taking the stress out of returning to live shows as the pandemic rages on.

Markham Fairgrounds Complex is a 104-acre piece of land located about an hour outside of Toronto, and it's been transformed into an innovative outdoor venue complete with private platforms for those who still want to keep their distance.

The pods, which can be booked by groups of up to eight people, are laid out with plenty of space in between them to give attendees peace of mind as they jam out to whatever artist is on stage at the time.

Groups can also order food and drinks straight to their platform.

But just because the pods are there doesn't mean MFG Complex isn't also a great place to party the night away. Those who feel comfortable being in close quarters with strangers can still book general admission tickets for their upcoming shows, but the pods are there as an option for those hoping to balance fun with safety.

The venue has hosted a number of lively events since it opened earlier this summer, including but not limited to concerts, drive-ins and cirque performances thanks to its expansive size and versatile nature.

The next event scheduled for MFG Complex is Return Fete 2021, a seven-hour festival featuring a number of musical artists on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The following night, the venue will come alive for Redemption, "the ultimate outdoor reggae experience."

Both upcoming events are 19+, and masks are required at all times except for when eating or drinking.