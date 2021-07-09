Music
Monica Ferguson
Posted an hour ago
wizkid concert toronto

Wizkid concert in Toronto sells out in minutes and fans are pleading for a second show

In-person concerts are making their way back to the city and tickets are selling quick!  

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, WizKid will be playing a show at Drake's new Beaches concert venue, History Toronto on January 21. 

LiveNation announced on Tuesday that the singer would be coming to Toronto as part of his Made in Lagos concert tour.

Tickets sold out in minutes as people were clamoring to scoop up floor seats to what will surely be one of the hottest concerts early next year.

Some are pleading for a second show in Toronto:

Now resale floor tickets are already selling for over $160 and general admission floor tickets with a WizKid meet and greet for close to $400.

WizKid and Drake have made a couple songs together including favourites Come Closer and One Dance. Maybe Champagne Papi will make an appearance as well, it's his concert venue after all.

The singer announced that his Made in Lagos Tour will include 19 shows across the US and Canada. He also disclosed that a UK and Europe tour is next.

Lead photo by

Wizkid

