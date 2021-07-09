Wizkid concert in Toronto sells out in minutes and fans are pleading for a second show

In-person concerts are making their way back to the city and tickets are selling quick!

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, WizKid will be playing a show at Drake's new Beaches concert venue, History Toronto on January 21.

LiveNation announced on Tuesday that the singer would be coming to Toronto as part of his Made in Lagos concert tour.

Announcement ⭐️ @wizkidayo's Made In Lagos Tour on January 21! RSVP on FB for info: https://t.co/kTVo19ehxf



Presale | Thu at 10am | Code: SUNNY

On sale | Fri at 10am pic.twitter.com/EbFPwo1blx — History (@HistoryToronto) July 6, 2021

Tickets sold out in minutes as people were clamoring to scoop up floor seats to what will surely be one of the hottest concerts early next year.

I guess I’ll be missing Wizkid in Toronto .. 😢 — AFRICA’S NEXT (@Veena_official) July 9, 2021

Some are pleading for a second show in Toronto:

Wizkid tickets are sold out???? @wizkidayo second date in Toronto please 😭 — enyband$$☔️ (@eniolajay) July 9, 2021

Now resale floor tickets are already selling for over $160 and general admission floor tickets with a WizKid meet and greet for close to $400.

Wizkid tickets in Toronto? Anyone selling?? — matilda✨ (@simplym__) July 9, 2021

WizKid and Drake have made a couple songs together including favourites Come Closer and One Dance. Maybe Champagne Papi will make an appearance as well, it's his concert venue after all.

The singer announced that his Made in Lagos Tour will include 19 shows across the US and Canada. He also disclosed that a UK and Europe tour is next.