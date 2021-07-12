Two friends create something new after jobs with Toronto symphony put on pause

The Toronto symphony is still on pause as places like restaurants and even some smaller venues reopen indoors, but two musician friends found a new way to perform during their long months on hiatus.

While indoor dining is poised to reopen within the month, some Toronto Symphony Orchestra dates have still been rescheduled to next year for the third time.

Clare Semes and Kelly Zimba weren't about to let a little pandemic stop them from performing, and they found a way to safely nurture their talents and bring the magic of music to people in Toronto.

Sonority Sisters is their violin and flute duo which started out headlining at parks and since then has been performing at intimate, distanced picnics, birthdays, anniversaries and weddings as well as virtual wine pairing events and holiday parties.

Principal Flute for the TSO Zimba is originally from Pittsburgh and has performed worlwide. Violinist Semes originally hails from Philadelphia, graduated with a Bachelor and Master's degree from Juilliard, and has appeared as a soloist with multiple orchestras.

The friends met when they were training to become orchestral musicians as fellows at New World Symphony in Miami Beach, and they both won positions at the TSO in 2017.

"During the initial shut down of March 2020, we really missed playing music together and connecting with audiences," Semes tells blogTO.

By the time warmer weather rolled around the following year and restrictions still weren't lifting, they had decided to hit the parks. This summer, they've been doing it all over again.

"Like everyone in Ontario, we're so excited that the weather is finally nice enough to get outdoors again, and that gathering limits are increasing," says Semes.

"As musicians, our success is largely measured by the impact we have on our community. In times like these when live music is scarce, we are grateful to have this outlet for musical expression and connection."

In addition to all the kinds of events they've already played before, they're open to any other kind of custom events, and you can get in touch with them through their website to book.