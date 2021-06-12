Toronto just approved outdoor live music this summer but only in certain neighbourhoods

Toronto patios have finally opened up and it seems like more live music won't be too far behind.

A motion to allow for live music on patios was passed by city council earlier this week.

The cleverly named "Getting the Band Back Together: A Pathway Forward for Musical Performance on Patios" was recommended by Councillor Brad Bradford and seconded by Councillor Ana Bailão.

"This pilot will allow private businesses such as restaurants, bars, and music venues within the three wards to book musicians to play on their patios within the limitations (to be established) that the program sets out," a representative for the City of Toronto told blogTO.

However, despite the motion passing, it doesn't mean that Toronto will be filled with live music. At least, not right away.

Currently, the pilot only affects Ward 9 (Davenport) and Ward 19 (Beaches-East York), and Ward 14 (Toronto-Danforth).

After the exact rules are established, the plan is to give live patio performances the official go ahead some time early this summer.