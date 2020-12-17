People dressed as sheep are roaming around Toronto singing Christmas carols

A flock of Christmas carolers is roaming the Toronto streets and transforming this Little Town into Baah-thlehem.

Corpus Dance Project's famous troupe of awkward farm animals have been taking bookings for their socially-distanced Christmas carols, free of charge.

These woolly warblers are already booked up for the rest of the season, and they've been surprising people around Toronto with their punny takes on classic Xmas tunes.

Based in Toronto, Corpus has been led by artistic director David Danzon (who spent part of the pandemic in a literal bubble) since 1993.

Their trademark performances include appearances of Les Moutons, a children's show that has performed all over the world.

They're now lending the sheep to folks in need of Christmas cheer, with masks and bells around their necks to boot.

Watching grown adults walk around sheep suits is hilarious enough as it is, but throwing in a rendition of O Come All Ye Hay-ful is ringing in some needed joy to this pandemic-plagued world.