The Weeknd is going to be playing the Super Bowl halftime show

The Weeknd just announced that he has been tapped to perform the Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show — perhaps the biggest stage that any musician can hope to play — very well renderg him worthy of the title of Toronto's most famous musical export.

The artist confirmed the major news in an Instagram post just before noon on Thursday, writing in a simple caption: "Performing on the iconic stage. See you 02/07/21" alongside a photo of himself with the halftime show logo overtop.

Fans are thrilled, to say the least, but not at all surprised given the talent of the award-winning singer, whose falsetto vocals, '80s sounds and fashion sense have drawn comparisons to Michael Jackson.

He will undoubtedly play some hits from his fourth and latest studio album, After Hours, which was released earlier this year and went on to become the number one most-streamed R&B album in history.

The video for one of the record's singles, Snowchild, has some notable nods to the crooner's hometown.

The Weeknd doing the Halftime Super Bowl show was definitely not what I was expecting, but I'll take it — houze with a Z. (@TravisHouze) November 12, 2020

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," The Weeknd said in a statement. "I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

Jay-Z, owner of the Roc Nation entertainment agency that has partnered with Pepsi and the NFL for halftime shows since last year, added that the Toronto artist has "ushered in a sound all his own," calling him "unique" and saying that he has "defined a new generation of greatness."

Weeknd doing a halftime show before drizzy.... 🐐 https://t.co/PrC6Mlk7aU — Chef Kurry (@Koron_Young) November 12, 2020

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, released his first studio album Kiss Land in 2013 after a trio number of mixtapes that have since become fan favourites. He's since won three Grammies, nine Billboard Music Awards and nine Junos, and a slew of other accolades, including an Oscar nomination — for Earned It in Fifty Shades of Grey — and a whole lot of chart records.

The 30-year-old Starboy singer has not only had a stellar career but also an impressive year, even being named one of TIME's most influential people of 2020.

The Weeknd is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Holy fuck, this is going to be one of the greatest halftime shows ever. This is such an out of left field choice but I am so hyped. I honestly was expecting Taylor Swift or some rock band. Yo, bring on the Super Bowl — connor goebel (@goebsy_goebel) November 12, 2020

Hundreds of millions of eyes will be on Abel as he is broadcasted taking the stage in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 7 in the middle of a Super Bowl that is sure to be quite unlike any other due to the pandemic.