You can now book a Toronto musician to come to your door and sing holiday songs

It's been months since people in Toronto have been able to attend large live music events, but perhaps an outdoor, personal concert could be a festive treat for the holidays.

Those missing the live music vibe and suffering from very real Zoom fatigue may want to book a live concert at their home or even offer it as a gift to a friend in need of a boost.

Curbside Concerts is now offering Christmas carolling or many other music styles at your door, a safe two metres away.

Curbside Concerts started in Calgary and expanded to Toronto a few weeks ago, Andrew Craig, Curbside's regional producer for Ontario, told blogTO.

"The beauty of the Curbside model is that it has COVID safety regulation compliance baked right into the model. Because it's always outside, properly spaced, and musicians are self-contained, Curbside Concerts follow all the necessary protocols," said Craig.

Musicians use battery-powered speakers for 30-minute festive sets.

"We believe that, as the holidays approach, and we continue to deal with restrictions, people are really going to crave some semblance of normalcy," said Craig. "Music helps to create community - and this is a huge part of why we offer this service."

Most of the Toronto musicians listed on the Curbside Concerts site are available for holiday music concerts.

Musicians include Juno winner Quique Escamilla who was born and raised in Chiapas, Mexico and is now an internationally accomplished multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter based in Toronto.

There are a range of different style musicians such as jazz and funk electric bassist/composer Rich Brown, jazz musician Lester McLean, violinist Jaron Freeman-Fox, up and coming singer Laurel Tubman, and musical theatre star Cleopatra Williams.

A concert costs $300 and can be booked online for homes in Toronto and surrounding areas.

Soon, they also plan to offer Curbside Quartets —four-person singing groups that will go out and sing carols for your family, neighbourhood group, or business. A 30-minute caroling set will cost $500.

"The aim, in all cases, is to provide a decent income for musicians, who like all artists, have been severely impacted by the pandemic," Craig said.

Curbside Concerts started near the beginning of the pandemic and was the brainchild of Calgary-based country artist Matt Masters, said Craig.

"After all his work dried up (as did that of every single artist nationwide), he built and fitted an 8' x 4' plywood stage onto the top of his minivan, and drove around Calgary neighbourhoods, giving concerts," he said.

The company expanded to Winnipeg, Edmonton, and now, Toronto.