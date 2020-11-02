People with pumpkins on their heads seen dancing all over downtown Toronto

From the Toronto-based musical duo who once went viral for putting a couch in the middle of King Street comes what might be the most delightful piece of media we got out of Halloween this year.

Behold, Crash Adams and company dancing at the busy intersection of Yonge and Dundas Streets with pumpkins on their heads:

The "Halloween hip swing" clip above is just one of several festive videos published by the alt/indie pop outfit this weekend.

While it is by far the most-popular of the set with nearly 800,000 views, another video showing the band grooving down an escalator in the Eaton Centre to Michael's Jackson's "Thriller" — complete with MJ-inspired moves — is perhaps even funnier.

The orange-headed gang also took their moves out in front of the major downtown Toronto shopping mall.

They called the choreographed number below, set to "Where is the Love?" by the Black Eyed Peas, the "pumpkin hop."

Not everyone is a huge fan of people doing stunts like this "for the 'gram" — or, as it were, for Tik Tok — these days, but there's something so wholesomely joyous about watching other people dance around with pumpkins on their heads.

Love or hate their marketing game, you've got to admit there's something quite likeable about Crash Adams and their sweet, silly energy.