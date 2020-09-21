You can now get limited edition puzzles of Drake and the CN Tower

Puzzles have been making a serious comeback during the pandemic, and a popular local photographer is capatalizing with some Toronto-themed jigsaws.

Caitlin Cronenberg, the photographer who shot the cover and booklet for Drake's Views album, has just released a limited edition jigsaw puzzle of the Toronto rapper called Golden Afternoon.

There are only 100 of these 1000-piece puzzles, which, when assembled, show a pensive Drake squatting in a field of colourful wildflowers.

The 19.25" x 28" puzzles are running for $100 each, or $129 after October 1.

Golden Afternoon is part of four different puzzle sets, including the iconic cover of Views, which includes the close-up of the CN Tower with a tiny Drake sitting on the main pod.

If your idea of a good time is staring at Drake's face on a tiny piece of cardboard while sipping some wine, maybe with Controlla on repeat, this might be the past-time for you.