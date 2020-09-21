Music
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake puzzle toronto

You can now get limited edition puzzles of Drake and the CN Tower

Music
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Puzzles have been making a serious comeback during the pandemic, and a popular local photographer is capatalizing with some Toronto-themed jigsaws. 

Caitlin Cronenberg, the photographer who shot the cover and booklet for Drake's Views album, has just released a limited edition jigsaw puzzle of the Toronto rapper called Golden Afternoon

There are only 100 of these 1000-piece puzzles, which, when assembled, show a pensive Drake squatting in a field of colourful wildflowers. 

The 19.25" x 28" puzzles are running for $100 each, or $129 after October 1. 

Golden Afternoon is part of four different puzzle sets, including the iconic cover of Views, which includes the close-up of the CN Tower with a tiny Drake sitting on the main pod. 

If your idea of a good time is staring at Drake's face on a tiny piece of cardboard while sipping some wine, maybe with Controlla on repeat, this might be the past-time for you. 

Lead photo by

Caitlin Cronenberg

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

You can now get limited edition puzzles of Drake and the CN Tower

Toronto live music venues cautiously reopen as COVID numbers rise

The Dakota Tavern could shut permanently next month due to insurance issues

Someone just made an album timed to Line 1 subway stops on the TTC

Toronto's infamous after hours club The Comfort Zone plans to reopen as soon as it's safe

The history of the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto

Tory Lanez apparently shot Megan Thee Stallion because he was too drunk

Drake shares cute photo of son Adonis on his first day of school