Brampton-born Roberta Battaglia to appear in America's Got Talent finale

An 11 year-old girl from Brampton named Roberta Battaglia has taken the world by storm with her powerful voice, and tonight she's headed to the finale of America's Got Talent. 

Battaglia first wowed the judges with her cover of Lady Gaga's Shallow, which earned her Sofia Vergara's Golden Buzzer back in June. 

And she's only improved since that first performance.

Last night, performing for the final time on the show, Battaglia sang a powerful rendition of fellow Brampton-native Alessia Cara's Scars To Your Beautiful

Paying tribute to her Canadian (and Ontarian) roots, Battaglia belted Cara's song and rightfully impressed judges Veragara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel with her talent and passion. 

"The first time I saw you on stage you surprised me. To be a 10-year-old, now you're 11 years old — what a big, beautiful surprise," said Vergara following her final performance.

"But you keep surprising me every time you're on stage more and more. I really hope that the people in America love you and vote for you because I love you. You have a very special place in my heart. You're perfect!"

Tonight, Battaglia will stand alongside the nine other remaining competitors as they announce the winner of season 15 and who will get to take home the $1-million prize.

In Canada, the finale airs at 8 p.m. on CityTV.

