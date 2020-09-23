Brampton-born Roberta Battaglia to appear in America's Got Talent finale

An 11 year-old girl from Brampton named Roberta Battaglia has taken the world by storm with her powerful voice, and tonight she's headed to the finale of America's Got Talent.

Battaglia first wowed the judges with her cover of Lady Gaga's Shallow, which earned her Sofia Vergara's Golden Buzzer back in June.

And she's only improved since that first performance.

Last night, performing for the final time on the show, Battaglia sang a powerful rendition of fellow Brampton-native Alessia Cara's Scars To Your Beautiful.

Paying tribute to her Canadian (and Ontarian) roots, Battaglia belted Cara's song and rightfully impressed judges Veragara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel with her talent and passion.

#GTA lovefest on ⁦@AGT⁩ as ⁦@RobertaBSinger⁩ sings ⁦@alessiacara⁩’s Scars To Your Beautiful Tuesday night before Wed night when winner will be announced: “I love you Alessia wherever you are!” Said #robertabattaglia #alessiacara pic.twitter.com/HPEod3TvwG — Jane Stevenson (@JaneCStevenson) September 23, 2020

"The first time I saw you on stage you surprised me. To be a 10-year-old, now you're 11 years old — what a big, beautiful surprise," said Vergara following her final performance.

"But you keep surprising me every time you're on stage more and more. I really hope that the people in America love you and vote for you because I love you. You have a very special place in my heart. You're perfect!"

Time to watch the Finals of #AGT.



Rooting for #Canada’s #RobertaBattaglia.



She is such a talented singer, and she is just 11 years old.



🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 — Bonnie (@greenurlifenow) September 23, 2020

Tonight, Battaglia will stand alongside the nine other remaining competitors as they announce the winner of season 15 and who will get to take home the $1-million prize.

What an amazing performance by Roberta Battaglia!



She definitely has a million dollar voice!



America VOTE now for Roberta Battaglia!#AGTFinals #RobertaBattaglia #Canada #Brampton — Brian Connolly (@bconnolly00) September 23, 2020

In Canada, the finale airs at 8 p.m. on CityTV.