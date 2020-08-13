Toronto band July Talk thrills fans with unique drive-in concert

The Toronto-born rock band July Talk is the latest group of recording artists to make headlines for staging an innovative live show amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last night, Aug. 12, the indie rockers hosted the first of two back-to-back concerts at the Stardust Drive-In Theatre in Sharon, Ontario.

Boys this is insane what a fucking show (she wore a mask while going onto the car by the way)



Even at the drive in, July Talk delivers a next level live show pic.twitter.com/KSjGxs0YUN — waves (@landonm0rris) August 13, 2020

While socially-distanced drive in shows are starting to happen everywhere, July Talk's "tour stop" is unique in that the entire thing can be streamed online by fans anywhere in the world.

you can watch from anywhere!



and both shows are available for 24 hours after we play.



1/2 of livestream profits go to a social action organization working in your community.



info at https://t.co/q1u8Rb1j6N pic.twitter.com/Yzsw00RqmX — July Talk (@julytalk) August 10, 2020

Last night's 90-minute-long concert is available to watch now for a "digital ticket" price of $14.99.

Tonight's show will similarly be available on the band's website both live while it happens and afterwards for 24 hours.

This is so special and I’m having a lot of feelings. Tingling, tear-envoking feelings. While I’m crushed I couldn’t be there, I’m so grateful for the livestream. I miss you, @julytalk. Can’t wait to see you live in-person again 🖤 pic.twitter.com/NHACfey9xx — Tan (@tasavaaree) August 13, 2020

Also cool and unusual is that 50 per cent of all proceeds from both shows are being distributed among non-profits across Canada, the U.S. and the world.

Social action organizations that will benefit from the show include Black Lives Matter Toronto, the St. John's Women's Centre, Saskatchewan's Street Workers Advocate Project (SWAP) and the NAACP.

@julytalk put on an incredible live show last night and opened with the beautiful, powerful, honest message. Also 50% of the proceeds went to non-profits!! Have a listen to their new album if you haven’t yet - it’s stunning🖤 pic.twitter.com/dLUQ7YdEGH — Hip Across Canada (@HipAcrossCanada) August 13, 2020

"July Talk Live At A Drive-In will proceed in compliance with government health and social distancing protocols," reads a statement on the band's website.

"Audience members will watch from the comfort and safety of their cars as live feed video of the show is projected onto the drive-in screens."

First show in five months tonight. @julytalk are rock stars and music heals. pic.twitter.com/IiHCGmf5Pj — Patrick Bales (@patrickbales) August 13, 2020

After so many months without the opportunity to hear live music, fans who attended last night's show were on the whole very pleased with the event.

Those with tickets for tonight are similarly stoked — and those who don't have tickets can purchase some for the livestream right here.