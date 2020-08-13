Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Toronto band July Talk thrills fans with unique drive-in concert

The Toronto-born rock band July Talk is the latest group of recording artists to make headlines for staging an innovative live show amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last night, Aug. 12, the indie rockers hosted the first of two back-to-back concerts at the Stardust Drive-In Theatre in Sharon, Ontario.

While socially-distanced drive in shows are starting to happen everywhere, July Talk's "tour stop" is unique in that the entire thing can be streamed online by fans anywhere in the world.

Last night's 90-minute-long concert is available to watch now for a "digital ticket" price of $14.99.

Tonight's show will similarly be available on the band's website both live while it happens and afterwards for 24 hours.

Also cool and unusual is that 50 per cent of all proceeds from both shows are being distributed among non-profits across Canada, the U.S. and the world.

Social action organizations that will benefit from the show include Black Lives Matter Toronto, the St. John's Women's Centre, Saskatchewan's Street Workers Advocate Project (SWAP) and the NAACP

"July Talk Live At A Drive-In will proceed in compliance with government health and social distancing protocols," reads a statement on the band's website.

"Audience members will watch from the comfort and safety of their cars as live feed video of the show is projected onto the drive-in screens."

After so many months without the opportunity to hear live music, fans who attended last night's show were on the whole very pleased with the event.

Those with tickets for tonight are similarly stoked — and those who don't have tickets can purchase some for the livestream right here.

Lead photo by

@teddynothing

