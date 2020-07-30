The Weeknd just announced a live concert but you need to be on TikTok to watch it

Toronto's very own Abel Tesfaye (best known to most as The Weeknd) will be headlining TikTok's first-ever "in-app cross reality experience" next weekend — if you're into that.

Essentially, our boy is hosting a virtual concert, in avatar form, with all kinds of interactive 3D frills, similar to Travis Scott's "surreal and spectacular" show inside the video game Fornite.

"In partnership with XO, Republic Records, and Wave, we're bringing you The Weeknd Experience, the very first virtual experience of one of the biggest albums of 2020 in After Hours," wrote the teen-heavy social media platform when announcing the news Thursday.

The show will feature the artist's most recent album — the most-streamed R&B record ever on Spotify — and is described as "an immersive XR experience."

First time experience.

Enjoy and also support the Equal Justice Initiative for racial equality on the Tiktok app. #TheWeekndEXP : https://t.co/DpqiM1xMDY pic.twitter.com/HdJV0iBrrD — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 30, 2020

"Through TikTok’s first-of-its-kind virtual musical experience, you’ll be captivated and suspended in space while The Weeknd invites you into the awesome madness of his world, as seen through his own eyes," the release continues.

"In addition, fans will have the chance to interact with The Weeknd throughout as he takes viewers on an epic After Hours journey."

In addition to that addition, you'll be able to purchase "exclusive merchandise inspired by The Weeknd Experience" with all proceeds donated to Equal Justice Initiative, an American organization committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment.

You can sign up to watch "The Weeknd Experience" on a TikTok live stream here, but you will need an account to participate. It all goes down next Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:30 p.m. (ET).