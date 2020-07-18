Someone made a music video while riding a bike around Toronto

If you're looking for some wholesome Toronto content, look no further than a new Youtube song that might become the unintentional anthem of the summer.

A Toronto resident just made a music video of himself playing the guitar while biking through the city streets — yes, simultaneously — and I must say, it's pretty sweet.

Singer Richard Vaughan released a tune over the weekend called The Toronto Song / Toronto Bike, and the video shot and edited by Eric Wiegand and Jeff Semple is a breezy way to cruise through the city without actually leaving your house.

Co-written by Vaughan and Cara Stern (and mixed by Alan Vaughan), the lyrics touch on a bunch of Toronto themes.

"The TTC brings us together, often closer than we'd like / Streetcars get us where we're going and spit us out into the night."

Vaughan rides hands-free around some iconic Toronto locales, like in front of the Ex's Princes' Gates, around the corner from Bitondo's, in a laneway, and just off Lake Shore.

Aside from the impressive fact that Vaughan is strumming a guitar while biking around the city (I mean, we've gotten a couple more bike lanes but it's still not that safe), it's a feel-good, relatable tune.

Of course, it's not Toronto-related if we don't touch on how expensive it is to live in this city: "No matter who you are there's a home here for you / Not a physical one they cost too much but there's people here for you."

Some sad news though: Vaughan reported that, after the video was shot, his Devinci Hex Deore bike was stolen from its rack by Yonge and St. Clair — all part of a bike's cycle of life in Toronto, I guess.